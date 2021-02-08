Maryland Smith Unveils Flex MBA for Part-Time Students

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MBA degree seeking professionals in the Greater Washington and Baltimore region have a new option. The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business has designed and opened a new Flex MBA program, providing versatile -- in-person and online -- access to a curriculum augmented with special topic seminars and completable within 24 months through the school's Baltimore, Rockville and Washington, D.C. locations.

"The program's design answers the fast pace of change in the current business environment and is ideal for students with five to eight years of professional experience," says Maryland Smith Dean of Master's Programs Wendy Moe . "The Flex MBA increases flexibility in an MBA curriculum delivered by a deep bench of renowned faculty and strengthens Maryland Smith's position to produce high-level, data-informed thinkers and leaders, who are prepared to catalyze change in their organizations."

Versatility keys the new design. "Students can select the pace and location that best suits their career goals," says Paulo Prochno , Maryland Smith's assistant dean for part-time MBA and online programs. "The looming return to full, in-person classes intensifies the significance for MBA programs to accommodate, at a high level of quality, wide-ranging needs and preferences in terms of learning style and job requirements affecting availability," he says. "Some people prefer and thrive in an online environment; some need the in-person experience to achieve their learning objectives."

Students can tailor their program to the industry-focus areas of each location. For Baltimore it's General Management, Finance (Investment), and Innovation and Project Management. General Management is the focus for Rockville. And, Washington, D.C.'s primary focus areas are General Management, Finance (Corporate), and Digital Marketing. "Students at each location have direct access to a robust network of alumni, top-ranked faculty and advisers, and they can participate in global learning experiences," Prochno says.

In addition to the core and elective courses, Flex MBA students will participate in Business Decoded Saturday Seminars led by Maryand Smith professors. The sessions will explore timely developments in the most relevant topics for business decision makers. "The seminars will showcase the latest research to reveal what's just on the horizon of business," Prochno says. "Plus, these sessions also are open to alumni, providing the students with increased networking opportunities."

Maryland Smith's Flex MBA answers a demand for flexibility, "for a seamless integration between online and face-to-face courses," reiterates Prochno. "We have the capability to offer both."

Moe says, "No matter which format they choose these MBA students will be building on the experience they have already acquired in the working world."

Maryland Smith will livestream Flex MBA information sessions customized for each off-campus location – each at 6 p.m. – for Baltimore on Tuesday, Feb. 9; Rockville on Tuesday, Feb. 16; and Washington D.C ., on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Another online event targets prospective Flex MBA students: Fearless Speaker Webinar: Entrepreneur Hobie Cohen , at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 10. Cohen, an engineer at Lockheed Martin, will discuss his time as a Maryland Smith part-time MBA student, his subsequent career experiences, and his founding of a volunteer effort, DMV Fighting COVID , which has provided thousands of units of 3D-printed and handmade PPE across the country.

For registration and more information, go to Maryland Smith's Flex MBA homepage.

