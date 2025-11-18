Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission Launches FY26 Funding Opportunities

A bold call for innovative science, scalable platforms, and cross-sector collaboration

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission (MSCRC) today announced the opening of its second funding cycle for fiscal year 2026 (FY26), inviting bold proposals that accelerate stem cell research, translation, and commercialization in Maryland.

Funding is available, through Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF), across seven grant programs — Manufacturing Assistance, Clinical, Validation, Commercialization, Discovery, Fellowship, and Launch — supporting projects at every stage, from early discovery to clinical application and manufacturing.

Applications are due January 12, 2026, no later than 5.00 p.m. EST.

"Our goal has always been to turn groundbreaking science into therapies that improve lives," said Ruchika Nijhara, Ph.D., executive director of the MSCRF. "Maryland has identified life sciences and computational biology as lighthouse sectors — part of a broader set of high-growth, innovation-driven industries the state is strategically investing in, including information technology, quantum technology and aerospace and defense. This funding empowers scientists, clinicians, and entrepreneurs to take bold steps that bring regenerative medicine closer to patients—right here in Maryland. We are grateful for the strong support from Governor Moore's administration and the General Assembly, which fuels this critical mission."

As part of this effort, MSCRF welcomes applications using AI/computational biology tools or non-animal stem cell–based models to help move the regenerative medicine field forward.

Consistent with MSCRF's mandate, the Commission continues to welcome applications from organizations inside and outside Maryland, provided the funded research activities occur within the state. Enhanced funding allocations will be available to support strong cross-sector partnerships, reflecting the Commission's commitment to collaboration in today's tight funding environment. Public-private teams—including companies, universities, hospitals and nonprofits—can leverage these allocations to integrate complementary expertise, infrastructure, and talent across the ecosystem.

"We believe that by backing bold science and collaborative teams across sectors, we can accelerate new cures and keep Maryland at the forefront of regenerative medicine," said Rachel Brewster, Ph.D., chair, MSCRC. "Even amid federal funding uncertainties, MSCRF remains committed to our pioneering stem cell researchers and companies."

In the first FY26 funding cycle, MSCRF awarded more than $4.7 million to companies and academic institutions across Maryland. Since its inception, MSCRF has supported 716 projects, committing more than $235 million to accelerate stem cell technologies and new treatments across a wide spectrum of diseases. This second FY26 funding round continues this momentum, balancing support for early-stage discovery and commercialization-ready projects.

Applicants can access program guidelines, eligibility requirements and submission instructions at www.mscrf.org. Early engagement is strongly encouraged, particularly for collaborative or out-of-state research proposals. For questions, contact the MSCRF team at [email protected].

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission, through Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, focuses on identifying and funding cutting-edge research and innovation in the field of regenerative medicine in Maryland. Our Accelerating Cures initiative comprises programs that help transition human stem cell-based technologies from the bench to the bedside as well as mechanisms to build and grow stem cell companies in Maryland.

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

