Maryland University of Integrative Health Announces Accreditation of its M.S. Nutrition and Integrative Health Program

ACNPE's accreditation standards ensure that graduates have met the high level of competency expected of a nutrition professional. MUIH is one of only two master's degree programs in clinical nutrition in the U.S. to hold such accreditation.

"This accreditation process was marked by a reflective and collaborative self-study of the program by the nutrition faculty, students and administrators, and individuals across the University. In addition, a team composed of individuals from peer institutions visited MUIH and interviewed students, faculty and administrators associated with the program. We are pleased with this affirmation that the program and the curriculum meet the ACNPE standards", says Kathy Warner, chair of the nutrition and herbal medicine department.

ACNPE-accredited programs prepare graduates for a variety of career paths and professional opportunities. Graduates help to further public and professional understanding of the foundational role of nutrition – as an essential component of a collaborative healthcare system that aims to optimize health as well as to prevent and treat illness. Advanced nutrition professionals play a vital role in slowing the epidemic of obesity and chronic disease, positively impacting the high cost of healthcare.

"We are so proud of our master's program in nutrition. The commitment of our nutrition faculty and leadership to their students, and the impact that students and graduates have on the health and wellness of their communities is inspiring. We are grateful to ACNPE for their leadership role in the education of nutrition professionals and their recognition of the quality of our program.", says Dr. Christina Sax, MUIH's Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs.

Accreditation is an important indicator of quality in higher education. MUIH is accredited at the institutional level by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Programmatic accreditation agencies review specific degree programs within an institution. They ensure that high national standards of education and knowledge and skill competencies are met for particular disciplines and/or professions. ACNPE provides such quality assurance of MUIH's M.S. in Nutrition & Integrative Health degree. MUIH also holds program accreditation in other fields from the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine (ACAOM) and the International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT).

About Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH)

Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is one of the leading academic institutions for integrative health in the nation. Since 1974, MUIH has educated and informed practitioners and leaders in health and wellness through transformative and relationship-centered programs that draw from traditional wisdom and contemporary science. Progressive graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines are offered both on campus and online. In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners and delivers more than 20,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year. For staff and faculty, MUIH offers a collaborative and vibrant work environment that is mission and values-driven. For more information, please visit www.muih.edu.

About the Accreditation Council on Nutrition Professional Education (ACNPE)

The Accreditation Council on Nutrition Professional Education (ACNPE) accredits master's degree clinical programs in nutrition. It enhances the quality of learning by setting standards for knowledge and skills needed to practice advanced nutrition care safely and effectively. The vision of ACNPE is to further public understanding of the foundational role of nutrition in health, and to support the field of professional nutrition care as an essential component of a collaborative healthcare system. The mission of ACNPE is quality assurance; serving the public by accrediting master's degree clinical programs in advanced nutrition offered by regionally accredited higher education institutions in the U.S. that demonstrate satisfactory compliance with ACNPE's standards. For more information, contact: ACNPE, 20 West 20th Street, Suite 204, New York, NY 10011; phone: 646-455-1149.

