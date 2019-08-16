Maryland University of Integrative Health Announces New Programs

LAUREL, Md., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) announced today that it has received approval from the Maryland Higher Education Commission to offer new and revised programs.

The new Master of Science (M.S.) in Clinical Herbal Medicine is the only one in the nation that is offered by a regionally-accredited university. It prepares graduates to apply the principles, practices, and concepts of herbal medicine to the development and implementation of clinical strategies and real-world solutions. This program is offered primarily online with some on-campus courses and provides practical learning in an experiential clinical program and through MUIH's on-campus herbal dispensary and garden.

The new M.S. in Herbal Product Design and Manufacture program is the only one offered in the United States. It prepares graduates with the traditional herbal knowledge and evidence-based scientific research skills needed for a range of careers in the herbal product and manufacturing industry. This program is offered primarily online with some on-campus courses and provides practical experiences through internship placements and additional learning opportunities in MUIH's herbal dispensary and garden.

The new Post-Baccalaureate Certificate (PBC) in Narrative Health program is one of only three graduate programs in the United States and is the only one to be offered primarily online and with an integrative health approach. It prepares graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to understand the patient/client narrative as part of the healing process and to use writing and appreciative inquiry methodologies to achieve health and wellness. This program is offered primarily online with intensive on-campus weekends at the start and end of the program.

The revised Master of Arts (M.A.) in Health and Wellness Coaching program provides newly added advanced coaching skills, deepens research literacy skills to support contemporary coaching practice, and can be completed in a shorter period of time. It is one of the few graduate programs in the nation to offer two professional credentialing pathways in all delivery formats; MUIH graduates are eligible for credentialing by the International Coach Federation (ICF) and the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). This program can be completed online, on-campus, or through a combination of online and on-campus courses (hybrid format).

MUIH is currently accepting applications for the M.A. Health and Wellness Coaching, M.S. Clinical Herbal Medicine, and M.S. Herbal Product Design and Manufacture programs for the fall 2019 trimester. The PBC in Narrative Health program will begin in 2020.

"These graduate programs support the growing demand for careers in complementary and integrative health, driven by the increasing use of such approaches by consumers and conventional healthcare systems," says Dr. Christina Sax, MUIH's Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. "Their design and curriculum further reflect and extend MUIH's focus on whole-person, relationship-centered care as fundamental to health and wellness." An estimated 59 million individuals aged four years and over have at least one expenditure for some type of complementary health approach, resulting in total out-of-pocket expenditures of $30.2 billion per year. In herbal medicine, more than 40 million individuals in the U.S. use non-vitamin, non-mineral supplements, and total U.S. retail sales of herbal supplements has reached nearly $8.1 billion. Health and wellness coaching has been identified as a cutting edge career and has emerged as a $6 billion service market in the U.S., with an estimated 109,000 health coaches and health educators.

About Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH)

Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is one of the leading academic institutions for integrative health in the nation. Since 1974, MUIH has educated and informed practitioners and leaders in health and wellness through transformative and relationship-centered programs that draw from traditional wisdom and contemporary science. Progressive graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines are offered both on campus and online. In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners and delivers more than 20,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year. For staff and faculty, MUIH offers a collaborative and vibrant work environment that is mission and values driven. For more information, please visit muih.edu.

