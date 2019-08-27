Maryland University of Integrative Health Announces Participation in Yellow Ribbon Program

LAUREL, Md., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is pleased to announce that it is now a proud participant in the Yellow Ribbon Program. MUIH is committed to serving military Veterans and their families who are utilizing VA Educational Benefits such as the Post 9/11 GI Bill® to help finance their education at MUIH.

"Participation in the Yellow Ribbon Program is but one example of MUIH's commitment to welcoming and serving military Veterans and their family members on active duty," said Marc Levin, president and CEO of MUIH. "We are committed to ensuring that the University acknowledges the contributions of our service members, veterans and their family members while we continue to enhance our programs and services designed to ensure their success."

About Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH)

Maryland University of Integrative Health is one of the leading academic institutions for integrative health in the nation. Since 1974, MUIH has educated and informed practitioners and leaders in health and wellness through transformative and relationship-centered programs that draw from traditional wisdom and contemporary science. Progressive graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines are offered both on campus and online. In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners and delivers more than 20,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year. For staff and faculty, MUIH offers a collaborative and vibrant work environment that is mission and values-driven. For more information, please visit www.muih.edu.

About the Yellow Ribbon Program

The Yellow Ribbon Program is a provision of the law that created the Post-9/11 GI Bill®. The Yellow Ribbon Program is available for degree-granting institutions of higher learning in the U.S. or at branches of such institutions located outside the U.S. The program allows approved institutions of higher learning and the VA to partially or fully fund tuition and fee expenses that exceed the established thresholds under the Post-9/11 GI Bill®. GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susan Larsen

slarsen@muih.edu

410-888-9048 ext. 6763

SOURCE Maryland University of Integrative Health

Related Links

http://www.muih.edu

