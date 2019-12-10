Maryland University of Integrative Health Launches Weekly "Gratitude Tuesday" Celebration

LAUREL, Md., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is pleased to announce the weekly celebration of "Gratitude Tuesday" as a reminder to focus on giving, expressing, and reflecting on your thanks. Gratitude is important every day and it is easy to lose track of it as we meet the demands of our day-to-day lives. Gratitude Tuesday will be a reminder to focus on the power of gratitude in our daily lives. There are numerous benefits to expressing gratitude, receiving gratitude, and reflecting on gratitude. MUIH, a leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness, is building on its mission to enhance the health and wellness of individuals and communities throughout the world.

"At Maryland University of Integrative Health, we believe in the power of gratitude and promote a culture of gratitude within our community. Gratitude Tuesday will serve to spread this momentum outward to the world," said Marc Levin, president of Maryland University of Integrative Health. "The MUIH community will be celebrating Gratitude Tuesday every week, and it is our hope that this extends to other organizations and communities to amplify the number of individuals positively impacted by gratitude."

"Think about the impact if, every Tuesday, we are collectively spreading gratitude throughout the day to our family members, friends, colleagues, and strangers. We invite and encourage others to be part of the gratitude movement by celebrating Gratitude Tuesday and being generous and intentional in expressing their gratitude and reflecting on gratitude in their lives."

Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is a leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness and one of the few universities in the U.S. dedicated solely to such practices. Deeply rooted in a holistic philosophy, its model for integrative health and wellness is grounded in whole-person, relationship-centered, evidence-informed care. Since 1974, MUIH has been a values-driven community educating practitioners to become future health and wellness leaders through transformative programs grounded in traditional wisdom and contemporary science. MUIH has more than 20 progressive, graduate degree programs in a wide range of disciplines, offered on-campus and online. For more information, please visit www.muih.edu.

