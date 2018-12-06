Maryland University of Integrative Health Names Marc Levin President and Chief Executive Officer

"We are thrilled to appoint Marc to be our president and CEO. He has been a successful and trusted leader for eleven years and has an excellent understanding of the University. Marc has a very exciting vision for our future and we believe he has the passion and talent to lead us forward and expand our impact in the world. He is highly respected both within and outside the University and recognized for his integrity, authenticity, and grace," said Dr. John Rosa, interim chairman of the board of trustees.

Mr. Levin joined MUIH in March 2008 and has held several leadership positions since then. He has served as a senior officer for every president in the history of MUIH. He earned his Master of Arts in Transformative Leadership and Social Change from MUIH under the teachings of the University's founders and elders. Today, he is a proud alum and continues to be a strong supporter of the University's values and culture which are consistently shown through his leadership and actions.

"First, I want to acknowledge, honor, pay tribute, and thank our founders, the late Bob Duggan and Dianne Connelly, on behalf of myself and all members of the MUIH community for all they shared - their inspiration, teaching, pioneering determination, and commitment to support our noble mission. I also want to recognize and express gratitude to all the individuals who have been a part of our journey – in the past and present – for each has made an impact. This includes the elders, faculty, staff, practitioners, students, alumni, board members, donors, lenders, patients, clients, and others. They all are a part of our story and have shaped who we are today and who we will be in the future," said Marc Levin.

"I have been asked about my dreams for the University. My life has been profoundly enhanced by being part of the MUIH community and I want all members of our community to also feel that we have made a difference in their lives. I believe the knowledge and wisdom possessed by our amazing and brilliant faculty, staff, students, and alumni could benefit individuals outside MUIH in some way. My dream is to unleash the collective passion, expertise, and creativity of our community to create a future where we strive to positively impact the health, wellness, and well-being of every person on the planet."

"My dream is to build upon the great work we have been doing for years and to reframe how we embody the concept of knowledge and wisdom for the sake of others. Our students and alumni are already making a difference in countless lives. We will add new and exciting programs to increase the areas of study, which will result in a broader array of integrative health practitioners and professionals. We will shift our thinking to view MUIH as possessing a treasure trove of knowledge that can benefit millions of individuals who are not able to actively participate in the University. We will be intentional in looking for ways to get this valuable information to individuals for whom it can benefit. We will seek out collaborations and partnerships to amplify our combined impact. We will explore how we can use our integrative health and wellness expertise to assist organizations that are doing meaningful work in our country and around the world so they can further their missions. We will be a leading resource on integrative health and wellness for practitioners, educators, professionals, and the general public. When we shift our thinking there are endless possibilities."

"My dream is for MUIH to view itself as a real community and to live into that image. In this unique model we care about all of our past and present stakeholders, their families, and local communities, and we want them to be part of our community for life. On an ongoing basis, we will provide information and materials that can be used to enhance each of their lives and the lives of their families because we genuinely care about them as unique individuals. We will aim to inspire individuals to share the knowledge they receive and become catalysts for benefiting and inspiring others."

"I have a saying, 'See the future, create the future, be the future.' My dream is for MUIH to be the future."

Mr. Levin brought more than 25 years of business experience when he joined the University. In addition to his Master of Arts in Transformative Leadership and Social Change, he holds a Master of Business Administration and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and is a certified public accountant. He is also the author of Eight Shifts for Wellness: Practical Transformative Steps to Enhance Health, Wellness, and Well-Being, a book inspired by the teachings and philosophy of MUIH.

Mr. Levin is on the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation of Howard County and serves as its treasurer. He is also a volunteer coach for Leadership Howard County and is a member of the Howard County Estate Planning Council, serving on the membership committee. Mr. Levin and his family have been residents of Howard County for 30 years.

About Maryland University of Integrative Health

Maryland University of Integrative Health is one of the leading academic institutions for integrative health in the nation. Since 1974, MUIH has educated and informed practitioners and leaders in health and wellness through transformative and relationship-centered programs that draw from traditional wisdom and contemporary science. Progressive graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines are offered both on campus and online. In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners, and delivers more than 20,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year. For staff and faculty, MUIH offers a collaborative and vibrant work environment that is mission and values-driven. For more information, please visit www.muih.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susan Larsen

slarsen@muih.edu

410-888-9048 ext. 6763

SOURCE Maryland University of Integrative Health

Related Links

https://www.muih.edu

