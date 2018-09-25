Maryland University of Integrative Health Receives Award of Excellence from the Public Relations Society of America - National Capital Chapter

The Advancement team accepted an Award of Excellence for their Explore MUIH brochure , a comprehensive booklet that details the fundamental principles, history, and unique academic offerings of MUIH. The booklet serves as the centerpiece of the University's "Explore MUIH" enrollment campaign , which features a series of fresh storytelling tools that vibrantly illustrate the school's distinctive ethos.

The award was presented on October 18, 2018 at PRSA-NCC's 50th Annual Thoth Awards Gala at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. PRSA-NCC sponsors the local annual Thoth competition to recognize and reward outstanding achievement in public relations and to encourage continued excellence in the field.

"We are thrilled to have been honored at this year's Thoth Awards," said Natalie Williams, Vice President of University Advancement at MUIH. "This award recognizes the tremendous effort that goes into defining and implementing MUIH's brand vision."

More than 200 industry professionals attended the gala that honored the industry's top programs, products, and campaigns in the nation's capital region. PRSA-NCC presented 54 Thoth Awards and Awards of Excellence. Finalists were selected by an experienced panel of judges who reviewed numerous entries from a wide range of public relations firms, government agencies, nonprofits, associations, and corporate organizations located in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

About Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH)

Maryland University of Integrative Health is one of the nation's leading academic institutions for natural medicine. For nearly 40 years, MUIH has educated and informed practitioners and leaders in health and wellness through transformative and relationship-centered programs that draw from traditional wisdom and contemporary science. Progressive graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines are offered both on campus and online. For staff and faculty, MUIH offers a collaborative and vibrant work environment that is mission and values-driven. For more information, please visit www.muih.edu.

