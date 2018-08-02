Maryland University of Integrative Health's Online Health Promotion Program Ranked #1 by BestColleges.com

LAUREL, Md., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH), a national leader in the education and practice of integrative medicine, health, and wellness, is pleased to announce that its online Master of Science in Health Promotion program has been named the "Best Online Master's in Health Education" for the second year in a row.

MUIH ranks #1 on the list of top online master's in health education programs based on criteria including academic quality, affordability, and online programming.

MUIH's Master of Science in Health Promotion features distinctive integrative health-based coursework focusing on practices such as mind-body medicine, physical activity, functional nutrition, health behavior change, and health maintenance. The program offers two concentrations: community health education and workplace wellness, and covers the education competencies required for graduates to pass the Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) exam through the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) projects that the job outlook for health educators and community health workers will grow at a rate much faster than the national average between 2016 and 2026, collectively adding over 19,000 new jobs. Job opportunities for individuals with advanced degrees in health education will be driven by efforts to improve health outcomes and to reduce healthcare costs by teaching people healthy behaviors and explaining how to use available healthcare services.

BestColleges.com has also ranked MUIH's Master of Science in Nutrition and Integrative Health program among the top ten online master's in nutrition programs in the nation.

Maryland University of Integrative Health is one of the nation's leading academic institutions for natural medicine. For nearly 40 years, MUIH has educated and informed practitioners and leaders in health and wellness through transformative and relationship-centered programs that draw from traditional wisdom and contemporary science. Progressive graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines are offered both on campus and online. In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners, and delivers more than 30,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year. For more information, please visit www.muih.edu.

