Maryland University of Integrative Health's Online Nutrition Program Recognized as Leader by BestColleges.com

LAUREL, Md., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH), a national leader in the education and practice of integrative medicine, health, and wellness, is pleased to announce that its online Master of Science in Nutrition and Integrative Health program has been ranked among the top ten online master's in nutrition programs in the nation by BestColleges.com.

MUIH ranks #7 on the list of top online master's in nutrition programs based on criteria including academic quality, affordability, and online programming.

MUIH's Master of Science in Nutrition and Integrative Health program emphasizes the vital and interrelated physiological, environmental, socio-cultural, and spiritual roles of food. Students can earn their master's degree in nutrition in just two years, and they can become certified nutrition specialists following graduation. This program covers topics including biochemical assessment, how to apply nutrition theory, and behavioral change. Students choose from the following concentrations: human clinical nutrition, community nutrition education, or herbal medicine.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) projects that the job outlook for nutrition professionals will grow at a rate are much faster than the national average between 2016 and 2026, adding close to 10,000 new jobs. Individuals with an advanced nutrition degree will gain access to job opportunities providing care for patients with various medical conditions, and advising people who want to improve their overall health.

BestColleges.com has also ranked MUIH's Master of Science in Health Promotion program as the "Best Online Master's in Health Education" for the second year in a row.

Maryland University of Integrative Health is one of the nation's leading academic institutions for natural medicine. For nearly 40 years, MUIH has educated and informed practitioners and leaders in health and wellness through transformative and relationship-centered programs that draw from traditional wisdom and contemporary science. Progressive graduate degrees in a wide range of disciplines are offered both on campus and online. In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners, and delivers more than 30,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year. For more information, please visit www.muih.edu.

