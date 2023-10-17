Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service Honors Heroes of Justice at "Celebrate Pro Bono" Awards Ceremony on Oct. 17

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown Joins Celebration to Applaud Attorneys, Tax Professionals and Community Members Making a Difference for Those in Need

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), a statewide nonprofit offering full legal representation to low-income Marylanders, will host its annual Celebrate Pro Bono awards ceremony today at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum to honor 12 attorneys, tax professionals and a community partner whose commitment to low-income Marylanders has made a significant impact this past year.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown will be on hand to congratulate the following awardees:

"Pro bono legal services are a testament to the legal community's unwavering dedication to equal access to justice," said Brown. "They not only empower those in need with essential representation, but also invigorate the attorneys who provide these services, reminding us that the pursuit of justice is a shared responsibility, and its rewards are immeasurable."

According to MVLS Executive Director Susan Francis, "Celebrate Pro Bono recognizes those individuals whose unwavering commitment to a fair justice system has improved the lives of thousands of individuals who would otherwise have had to navigate a challenging legal process on their own. Honoring these volunteers who have donated their time and legal knowledge, and our community partner who has helped transform harmful laws, is an incredible honor."

About Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service
Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS) is a nonprofit that mobilizes volunteers to provide free civil legal help. The organization serves thousands of people each year who otherwise would be unable to afford representation, focusing on six issues that have a significant impact on peoples' everyday lives – family law, housing, finance, tax, criminal record relief and estate planning and administration. Through outreach and education, MVLS brings legal services to people who need it most. Through advocacy, MVLS fights for racial and economic justice. To learn more, visit mvlslaw.org.

