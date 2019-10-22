Maryland, Washington Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Maryland and Washington, D.C., will have an opportunity this week to talk with a NASA astronaut currently living and working aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 11:55 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Oct. 23, on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Drew Morgan will answer questions from students at his alma mater, the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) in Bethesda, Maryland, as well as Washington Episcopal School and Washington School for Girls in the District of Columbia.

The event will be held in the Sanford Auditorium at USUHS, located at 4301 Jones Bridge Rd. Media interested in covering the event should contact Sharon Holland at sharon.holland@usuhs.edu or 301-295-3578.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the International Space Station, testing technologies, conducting scientific research, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024 and then on to Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

