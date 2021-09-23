CENTREVILLE, Md., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-six million people retired last year in the United States. With unprecedented financial and economic uncertainty, many successful people are heading into retirement with more questions and less confidence.

Even those who have been financially successful are struggling to feel confident.

Maryland Wealth Advisor, Bill Ryon, Co-Author’s New Book, “Retire Like A Shark” to Help Retirees Avoid Tax and Financial Pitfalls

USA Today reports, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings – rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years – make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

"There are no one-size-fits-all answers to retire in today's world filled with challenges never before faced by retirees. Off-the-shelf financial, tax, investment, and estate solutions are designed for 97 percent of Americans. Once someone accumulates over $1 million, they are in the 3 percent club, if you will, and they need and deserve highly customized plans and solutions to preserve and protect their wealth," said Bill Ryon, financial educator, author, speaker and wealth advisor.

Albert Einstein said, "We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them." That's the idea behind the newest book, "Retire Like A Shark," from Kevin Harrington and Scott Keffer.

They have assembled an all-star cast of wealth, financial, investment and business advisors from across North America to write a chapter on the keys to retire with confidence, security and joy – retire like a shark. A Shark Tank shark, that is.

"What a thrill it is to get to know Kevin Harrington and have the opportunity to co-author this new book with him. Like my clients, he is highly successful and serious about preserving and protecting his wealth," said Ryon.

Readers will discover tax, financial, and investment keys, methods and tips, along with an opportunity for additional retirement resources, from over 35 leading authorities.

Besides gaining fame on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand, a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

"I hope people gain actionable insights from this book. The book is scheduled to arrive on bookstore shelves in the first quarter of 2022," said Ryon.

For additional retirement resources, visit www.RyonWealthStrategies.com.

About William G. Ryon, AIF®

Bill Ryon, AIF® is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Wealth Strategist. As the Founder and CEO of Ryon Wealth Strategies, Bill and his team have been helping successful business owners, executives, and professionals preserve, protect and pass on their wealth since 1993. Using a unique wealth management formula, they reduce complexity for their clients and free-up time so that clients can pursue what matters most.

Bill proudly served our country in the US Marine Corp and shares his leadership skills and experience with many organizations, including Centreville Rotary, Hockey Players in Business, and Navy Youth Hockey. A lifelong hockey player and up-and-coming auto enthusiast, Bill is a member of USA Hockey and the BMW Car Club of America.

