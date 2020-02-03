Maryland Women's Business Center Grant Opportunity Closes in Two Weeks

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration would like to remind applicants about the Maryland Women's Business Center's grant opportunity. Applications are now being accepted through Sunday, February 16th.

"The funding opportunity for a new Women's Business Center (WBC) in Maryland is part of SBA's expansion of services. It also reflects the agency's priority to increase access for women entrepreneurs to resources in socially and economically disadvantaged communities," said SBA's Associate Administrator for Entrepreneurial Development Allen Gutierrez. "WBC's foster stronger local economies by delivering critical training and technical assistance to women entrepreneurs whose small businesses then generate new employment opportunities."

The total award amount is up to $150,000, which will fund up to two WBCs. Each WBC will receive up to $75,000, which will cover the period from April 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020. Applications are being accepted on grants.gov. There are less than two weeks remaining for this grant opportunity, which opened January 16, 2020, and closes on February 16, 2020. All applications must be submitted online by the closing date. To apply, please visit grants.gov and look for Funding Opportunity Announcement No. OWBO-2020-02.

Eligible applicants for the grant must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services in the State of Maryland. This may include universities, foundations, chambers of commerce, or economic development institutions.

Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) and their auxiliary entities that provide entrepreneurial development services to socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply. Likewise, other organizations meeting the WBC program eligibility criteria and serving socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs are also encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants must register and receive a certificate from SAM.gov as part of the grant application process. Questions about this WBC funding opportunity can be directed to the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) at owbo@sba.gov.

