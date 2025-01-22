Maryland's Frederick County Public Schools Partners with Public Consulting Group to Modernize Special Education Services

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) is proud to announce it's been awarded a contract by Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) through a competitive bidding process to implement EDPlan™, PCG's leading platform for supporting special education and specialized student populations. FCPS will roll out the EDPlan platform starting in the 2025-2026 school year, which will elevate the way the district plans, implements, and manages students' individualized education plans (IEPs) and increase family engagement.

"PCG's Maryland-focused team is excited to partner with FCPS educators and families to bring this transformative platform to life," said Brooke Bell, Associate Manager at PCG. "Our solution is designed to empower educators, engage families, and support students with the tools they need to succeed."

The project represents a significant investment in the future of special education within the district, FCPS' Director of Special Education, Specialized Programs, and Supports, Troy Keller, emphasized the importance of this shift. "When I joined FCPS in 2020, it was clear that our existing IEP system was not meeting the needs of our educators or families," Keller stated. "With this new platform, we're addressing those concerns head-on by providing a system that is both efficient and adaptable."

PCG's EDPlan platform is built on a foundation of subject matter expertise in supporting students who are members of special populations groups. EDPlan brings a secure process-based approach that considers the needs of all stakeholders including teachers, administrators, and families. EDPlan will provide FCPS families with an easy-to-access parent portal and the ability to receive student IEPs translated into a family's home language on the same day they are generated.

PCG's partnership with FCPS builds on its history of collaboration with the district, including a comprehensive review of the district's special education program. The firm remains committed to providing innovative, impactful solutions that help schools meet the diverse needs of their communities.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.

