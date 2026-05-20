Maryland's incubators are intentionally breaking down regional silos to create a coordinated statewide innovation infrastructure

A Coalition of Maryland Incubators join forces to expand collaboration, founder support, and statewide economic opportunity as: Network for Entrepreneurship, Xceleration & Unified Startups (NEXUS).

FREDERICK, Md., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The coalition of four Maryland incubators are collaborating on a unified approach to grow the state's innovation economy—bringing together regional strengths, shared resources, and coordinated opportunities to better support founders and startups across Maryland.

The Network for Entrepreneurship, Xcelerator & Unified Startups (NEXUS) brings together Bethesda Green (Montgomery County), bwtech@UMBC (Baltimore County), Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (Frederick County), and The Maryland Innovation Center (Howard County) - marking a shift toward a more connected, statewide ecosystem designed to increase access to capital, resources, and opportunity.

This comes from a shared vision and belief in aligned efforts creating a stronger, more visible innovation ecosystem—one that advances startups, contributes to the broader economy, and strengthens the long-term wellbeing of the entrepreneurs and communities behind them.

"Maryland has incredible innovation assets, and we see an opportunity to connect strategic regions based on synergies that begin to build a connected statewide ecosystem," said Kathie Callahan Brady, CEO of Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI). "This coalition creates stronger pathways for founders, startups, researchers, and investors to access resources, relationships, and opportunities across Maryland. By working together, we can build a more collaborative and competitive environment that helps companies scale faster and strengthens the state's long-term innovation economy."

"Each organization brings unique expertise, regional relationships, and industry strengths to the table," said Dave Feldman, CEO of Bethesda Green. "By connecting those assets instead of duplicating efforts, we can create a more powerful support system for Maryland entrepreneurs across industries including cybersecurity, biotechnology, sustainability, advanced technology, and health innovation."

Through this partnership, the incubators will:

Pursue grant funding and statewide initiatives that drive innovation, workforce development, and economic growth

Share resources across regions, including coworking space, programming, speaker networks, and event insights

Expand access to capital, creating more coordinated fundraising and investor engagement opportunities

Strengthen support for startups, connecting founders to a broader network of expertise, infrastructure, and community

Align regional assets into a more cohesive, high-functioning statewide system

"The future of Maryland's innovation ecosystem is collaborative, connected, and founder-centered," said Marjorie Cota, Director of Entrepreneurial Services at bwtech@UMBC. "We envision an environment where entrepreneurs can move seamlessly across regions, tap into shared expertise and infrastructure, and access the support they need to grow without being limited by geographic boundaries."

This is how ecosystems scale, not by building in isolation, but by connecting the right people, resources, and opportunities in a way that compounds over time.

The coalition is structured to evolve, with the potential to bring in additional partners who share the vision of a more unified and impactful innovation ecosystem. With the first collaborative programs and initiatives already underway, the coalition will continue exploring new areas for growth and partnership, including water technologies, food and agriculture, climate innovation, and other emerging sectors important to Maryland's future economy.

"We see this partnership as the first step towards expanded access and accelerated growth for Maryland's innovation ecosystem," said Pauline Shiu, Managing Director of the Maryland Innovation Center. "Together, we'll elevate Maryland's position as a destination for advancing technology— attracting capital, accelerating companies, and positioning Maryland to not just compete, but lead," Shiu added.

SOURCE Nexus