Marymount University and Placemakr Introduce Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology at Marymount Ballston Property

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marymount University and Placemakr, a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily operator, announce the grand opening of the Saints 24 convenience store at the Marymount Ballston Center campus. This store marks the first use of Amazon's Just Walk Out technology at a Placemakr property and the second installation at Marymount University. Introducing this innovative solution showcases Marymount's continued collaboration with best-in-class partners to provide exemplary service to students and guests and Placemarkr's commitment to innovative tech solutions that enhance the guest experience.

"We are proud to lead once again the charge of incorporating Amazon's Just Walk Out technology at Marymount University. In support of our extended stay hotel, Placemakr Marymount Ballston, and collaboration with our partners, our Ballston Center campus will utilize this technology to improve selection and enhance the experience of our students and guests," said Dr. Irma Becerra, President of Marymount University. "Marymount is fully embracing a tech-forward future and striving to bring partnerships to the University to fulfill this vision."

In the lobby of Placemakr at Marymount's Ballston Center campus, Saints 24 offers a seamless and effortless shopping experience for guests and students. The store features Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, which allows guests to enter the store using their credit card or mobile wallet. Once inside, the technology tracks their selections, creating a virtual shopping session. Guests can shop for healthy food and convenience items, including snacks, beverages, beer and wine, travel products, and Marymount University gear. Upon completion of their shopping, guests can exit without waiting in line, as their chosen payment method will be charged for the items they have taken.

"As a next step in Placemakr's commitment to tech-ease solutions, we knew introducing Amazon's Just Walk Out technology would unlock new comforts for our guests, providing them with everything they'd need during their stay," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-Founder at Placemakr. "As this is a first for our properties, we look forward to expanding our capabilities to additional locations and continuing our technological growth in the hospitality space."

Media representatives are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Saints 24 on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. The event will feature remarks by Marymount University Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Converse, Marymount University President Dr. Irma Becerra, and Placemakr CEO and Co-Founder Jason Fudin.

Marymount University is a nationally ranked, private, doctoral-granting university in Arlington, Va., minutes from downtown Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 1950 by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Marymount cultivates a spirit of curiosity and service and fosters intellect, compassion, and global citizenship. Marymount is consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation's most ethnically and internationally diverse campuses — over 4,200 students from 50 states and 73 countries — reflecting our commitment to creating a welcoming environment where students explore their passions, pursue their dreams, positively impact the world, and Learn with Purpose.

Placemakr is a flexible-use property management company and commercial real estate investor that transforms multifamily properties into a unique blend of apartment living and hotel stays. Placemakr's innovative tech-enabled platform provides an unmatched experience for its guests and residents, combining the advantages of apartment living with the services and reliability of a hotel, all within a single building. Placemakr's thoughtfully curated spaces in carefully selected neighborhoods offer guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or any duration in between.

