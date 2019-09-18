Marymount University Launches New Intrapreneurship Initiative to Fill the Region's Talent Gap

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marymount University's School of Business and Technology (SBT) has launched an initiative to address one of the most significant talent gaps in the Greater Washington region – a shortage of graduates who are prepared to use entrepreneurial skills to help employers grow and meet the challenges of an ever-changing world.

The Marymount Intrapreneurship Initiative (MI2, pronounced "MI squared") is aimed at students who often feel left out from entrepreneurship programs because they want to use their entrepreneurial spirit and skills in existing organizations, rather than start their own. Intrapreneurship, defined as the application of entrepreneurial behavior to growth challenges in existing organizations, drives the growth of many successful area businesses in media, hospitality, government contracting, healthcare and information technology. Recent highly publicized efforts in the region to drive workforce development have demonstrated a need for employees who can identify and address opportunities for growth, manage ambiguity and lead change.

"Substantially all successful businesses are started by individuals who gained prior experience by using entrepreneurial skills to make their employers more successful," said Jonathan Aberman, Dean of Marymount's School of Business and Technology. "Our region has grown through intrapreneurship, but it needs more graduates ready to hit the ground running."

Four primary areas will be focused on through the Marymount Intrapreneurship Initiative:

Incorporating concepts related to intrapreneurial skills into the SBT curriculum Promoting intrapreneurship through community events Executive and leadership skill development for personnel at existing organizations Economic research and reports to study the role of entrepreneurial behavior and intrapreneurship in economic growth

"I've been working for a long time to help our region achieve its economic potential – not by trying to emulate other regions, but by growing based on our strengths," Aberman added. "Employers need a full pipeline of capable, visionary and technology-savvy talent that are ready and able to lead change and promote growth. We are looking forward to contributing our collective talents towards this challenge."

To fulfill its mission, the Marymount Intrapreneurship Initiative benefits from the leadership of Aberman, a well-known leader in the Greater Washington region's innovation community. MI2 also has an initial advisory board of 11 proven business intrapreneurs whose insights will shape Marymount SBT's intrapreneurial education, while adding their expertise to community events and educational offerings:

"The launch of the Marymount Intrapreneurship Initiative is an important step in our Marymount Strategic Plan to promote innovation and position Marymount as a unique resource for our region's employers," said Dr. Irma Becerra, President of Marymount University. "I am an intrapreneur myself, as I use entrepreneurial skills to lead change and growth at a very special university. Through my own life experience, I have demonstrated how people can use entrepreneurial skills to make a real difference. Our entire Marymount community is excited about this new initiative and we are looking forward to addressing the growing technology talent gap."

"Marymount is embracing the promise of a new economy that is increasingly driven by data, high-powered computing and entrepreneurship," said Dr. Hesham El-Rewini, Provost at Marymount University. "MI2 is one of several initiatives and academic programs we are developing to prepare the next generation of students and position Marymount as a reliable partner in this new economy."

About Marymount University

Marymount University is a Catholic university with its main campus in Arlington, Virginia. Marymount offers students a unique mix of liberal arts, technology and specialized educational opportunities through a variety of bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in a wide range of disciplines. Marymount has about 3,418 students enrolled, representing approximately 47 states and 80 countries. The University has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as having one of the most internationally diverse student bodies in the nation.

About Marymount University's School of Business and Technology

The School of Business and Technology is unique in the Commonwealth of Virginia through its combination of business and computer science education in a single school. This allows its more than 1,000 students to benefit from cross-disciplinary education at both the undergraduate and graduate levels and prepares them for careers at the intersection of business and technology. The School offers degrees in Cybersecurity, Information Technology, Leadership & Management and Business Administration. Its Doctorate in Cybersecurity program is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity programs in the Greater Washington region and recent investments in computer game design and development, machine learning and entrepreneurship highlight future opportunities and growth for students and graduates.

