Mary's Brands™ Unveils CBD-Infused Product Line Mary's Tails to Pet Specialty Market

Mary's was among the first to introduce hemp-infused pet products to the market in 2016 and continues to innovate at the intersection of horticulture and modern technology. Formulated for dogs and cats, Mary's Tails' products foster relaxation and help ease occasional discomfort.

Mary's Tails pet product suite includes:

Hemp Extract Transdermal Gel Pen with 50mg of naturally occurring CBD, providing 1mg per pump of fast-acting relief from occasional discomfort.

with 50mg of naturally occurring CBD, providing 1mg per pump of fast-acting relief from occasional discomfort. Hemp Extract Tinctures , offered in two sizes, 300mg and 900mg. This naturally occurring CBD delivers an effective, consistent and customizable portion in an appealing bacon flavor.

, offered in two sizes, 300mg and 900mg. This naturally occurring CBD delivers an effective, consistent and customizable portion in an appealing bacon flavor. Hemp Extract Balm with 75mg of naturally occurring CBD in a no-mess applicator, for use with a variety of pet skin irritations, including dry skin, cracked noses, and rough paws.

with 75mg of naturally occurring CBD in a no-mess applicator, for use with a variety of pet skin irritations, including dry skin, cracked noses, and rough paws. Hemp Extract Capsules with 25mg of naturally occurring CBD per capsule, offering a delivery method for pets that need a higher daily amount of CBD to help ease occasional discomfort.

Luke Mullins, Mary's Brands' newly appointed Vice President of Pet Sales, will continue to position Mary's as a leader in the hemp-derived CBD category with a strong focus on transparency and education. Mullins brings 15 years of experience in the pet consumer packaged goods industry. Previously, Mullins was National Director of Sales at Blue Buffalo where he helped grow and launch multiple brands that provide wellness nutrition to dogs and cats. Mullins has partnered with retail channels ranging from neighborhood pet, farm and feed, veterinarian and e-commerce, on an independent, national and mass-market scale.

"Joining the Mary's team is an exciting next step in my career. I firmly believe in the company's mission of helping to positively impact the lives of people and pets; I can't wait to introduce Mary's Tails to pet owners across the globe," said Mullins. "Expanding on our award-winning human use products, Mary's Tails will provide unique and relevant solutions formulated for pets that will focus on effective delivery of the line's active ingredients. My 10-year-old Golden Retriever has seen the benefits of the multiple delivery methods we provide."

To learn more about Mary's Tails line, visit: www.marystails.com.

About Mary's Tails™:

Mary's Tails is dedicated to harnessing the power of hemp to help pets live their best lives through innovative cannabinoid therapies. Vertically integrated, organically grown Colorado hemp is used to produce full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD that has been targeted to meet the needs of dogs and cats. Mary's Tails is available at www.marystails.com. Follow Mary's Tails on Facebook and Instagram at @MarysTails.

About Mary's Brands™:

Mary's, founded in 2013 and known for its award-winning transdermal technology found in its cannabis patch and transdermal dispensing gel pen, is dedicated to pioneering and delivering natural, THC and CBD-infused products to positively impact the lives of both people and pets. To learn more about Mary's Brands, visit www.marysbrands.com.

