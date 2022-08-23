Mary's Gone Crackers Expands their Iconic Gluten Free Product Mix with New Plant-Based Cheese Flavored Crackers: Mary's Gone Cheezee

RENO, Nev., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers – the leading organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO cracker brand - continues to expand its product line with a new item that is unbelievably cheezee and unexpectedly vegan. Mary's Gone Cheezee Plant-Based Crackers deliver the creamy, mild cheddar appeal of your favorite cheese without going anywhere near a dairy farm! These tasty treats will launch in Sprouts stores beginning mid-August with full distribution expected by September 2022. The items will also be available on Amazon and at https://shop.marysgonecrackers.com/.

"Our newest offering is a delightful testament to the future of vegan and gluten free alternatives," said Mary's Gone Crackers VP of Sales, Jason Galante. "The crackers taste of tangy cheddarosity that you would never be able to tell is 100% vegan."

The crackers themselves are being offered in two distinct flavors:

Plant-Based Cheddar Flavor - Terrifically toasty with a notably tangy cheddarosity

- Terrifically toasty with a notably tangy cheddarosity Plant-Based Cheese & Herb Flavor- Remarkably rich with heavenly hints of rosemary, thyme and oregano

With the organization's continued commitment to organic, gluten free and non GMO snacks, you can trust that these cheese flavored snacks will add a delicious yet healthy addition to your snack rotation. The snack is also perfect for consumers that may be lactose intolerant, allowing them to enjoy the flavor of cheese without the use of any real dairy products.

Mary's Gone Cheezee also has a flavor for sustainability. Mary's responsibly sources its palm oil from growers who follow harvesting practices established by Palm Done Right®—an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable, organic, fair-trade palm oil. When you reach for any of Mary's exceptionally scrumptious organic snacks, you can snack happy knowing a love for Planet Earth is baked right in.

All of Mary's Gone Crackers' offerings are made in their state-of-the-art facility, USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified. These vegan alternative cheese flavored snacks join the current portfolio of crackers and graham-style Kookies. For more information, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be the largest organic and gluten-free cracker company in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using only plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

