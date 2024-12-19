Mary's Gone Crackers Launches at SaveMart and Lucky Stores, Expanding Retail Presence for Holiday Entertaining

This expansion for California, Utah and Northern Nevada shoppers comes on the heels of the brand's nationwide Costco launch

RENO, Nev., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Mary's Gone Crackers , the leader in organic, gluten-free, and plant-based crackers, is expanding its retail footprint with availability at SaveMart and Lucky stores. Shoppers can find the three top-selling varieties at all locations: Original (6.5oz), Super Seed Everything (5.5oz), and Classic (5.5oz).

With this expansion, Mary's Gone Crackers makes it easier than ever for holiday hosts to offer delicious, allergen-friendly options that cater to diverse dietary needs. Known for their commitment to using whole, organic ingredients, Mary's crackers deliver a satisfying crunch and clean, simple flavors perfect for holiday spreads, charcuterie boards and snacking.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey to make Mary's Gone Crackers more accessible to consumers nationwide," explained Michael Finete, CEO of Mary's Gone Crackers. "Our products have always been a hit during the holidays because they meet the needs of both health-conscious eaters and those looking for something delicious and different to serve guests."

Following the success of its nationwide launch at Costco, the addition of SaveMart and Lucky stores further underscores the brand's commitment to growth and meeting the demand for gluten-free and plant-based snacks. With the holidays approaching, customers can conveniently pick up these beloved crackers to elevate their seasonal entertaining.

"Expanding into SaveMart and Lucky is just the beginning of our efforts to grow across retail channels," added Finete. "We're excited to continue introducing our products to new customers while staying true to our core mission: creating wholesome, high-quality snacks for everyone to enjoy."

As a pioneer in the organic snack industry, Mary's Gone Crackers continues to innovate and push boundaries, creating products that are as healthful as they are flavorful. Consumers can expect bold flavors, nutrient-dense ingredients, and crackers crafted with care, now conveniently available at SaveMart and Lucky stores.

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

