Mary's Gone Crackers Launches Three Innovative Flavors to Line of Real Thin Crackers

RENO, Nev., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers – the leading gluten free, non-GMO, organic and plant-based snack brand – announced today the launch of three new Real Thin flavors: Olive Oil + Cracked Black Pepper, Tomato + Basil, and Chipotle. Offering an already robust product line with over 15 flavor varieties, the much-anticipated line extension stems from overwhelming demand for their Real Thin varieties, which launched last year.

"Our new flavors expand upon one of our most popular lines to grow consumers' options for healthful yet delicious snacks rooted in real nutrition," said Mary's Gone Crackers VP of Sales, Jason Galante. "We are really proud of our new varieties and will continue making strides towards innovation in the gluten-free and healthy snack categories."

The Real Thin Crackers pack loads of flavor and nutrition into their real thin shape. The new flavors include:

Chipotle – earthy, sweet and smoky with a spicy little kick to finish.

– earthy, sweet and smoky with a spicy little kick to finish. Tomato & Basil – a classic pairing of tangy, sweet and savory, just add mozzarella!

– a classic pairing of tangy, sweet and savory, just add mozzarella! Olive Oil & Cracked Black Pepper – rich and fruity olive notes combined with the sharp woody notes of black pepper, a winning combo!

Similar to the existing line, the new flavors will be crafted with a specially formulated gluten-free flour blend, fresh seasonings, and chia seeds to provide strength and stamina to fuel every consumer's active lifestyle. The brand will also carry over their promise to only use real, whole ingredients to ensure uncompromised quality of toasted perfection.

The current line of Real Thin flavors includes Sea Salt, Garlic and Rosemary, Sweet Onion and Cayenne Pepper. All seven flavors will retail for $3.99 nationwide throughout Canada and the United States, and via online channels. To learn more, visit https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/ or follow them on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® is the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. The company bakes organic, gluten-free, non-gmo crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products are available at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores. Mary's Gone Crackers, in business since 2004, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, Japan's largest manufacturer of rice crackers.

