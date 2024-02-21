Mary's Gone Crackers Rises to New Heights: Doubling Manufacturing Capacity and Setting the Bar for Organic, Gluten-Free Excellence

News provided by

Mary’s Gone Crackers

21 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

As the brand celebrates 20 years, it sets its sights on continued expansion and innovation

RENO, Nev., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers, the leading organic, gluten-free cracker company, proudly announces a significant transformation in its manufacturing output. Overcoming challenges from the past, the company has bolstered its operations with new team members including Nate Lindsay, VP Operations, and expanded manufacturing lines, resulting in a remarkable increase in production capacity.

The recent enhancements have propelled Mary's Gone Crackers to operate additional baking lines ensuring optimal utilization of resources and meeting the surging demand for its products. To further elevate output and maintain stringent quality standards, the company has invested in state-of-the-art sensory and flavor enhancing equipment, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to excellence.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our operational improvement plan in order to ensure customers of optimal order fulfillment levels while adding capacity in support of Mary's Gone Crackers' accelerated growth in 2024 and beyond," remarked CEO Michael Finete. "Additionally, new capabilities both inside and outside our facility will be instrumental in enabling us to meet both customer and consumer demands for a pipeline of category innovating products."

Founded in 2004, Mary's Gone Crackers has established itself as a trailblazer in the organic and gluten-free snack industry, offering a diverse range of healthy high-quality products crafted with certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients. Despite its rapid growth, the company remains dedicated to its core values, prioritizing the use of plant-based and sustainable ingredients to cater to various dietary needs and health-conscious consumers.

As Mary's Gone Crackers continues to innovate, exciting developments are on the horizon. More details about upcoming initiatives will be unveiled at the Natural Products Expo West Show, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the snacking industry. Visit them at Booth #2034 in Hall B.

Roger Yoder, Mary's newest VP of Marketing and Business Development, teased, "2024 will be a year of growth and product development. We look forward to making those announcements in the coming months and being able to share Mary's Gone Crackers with even more consumers."

To find Mary's Gone Crackers near you, access its store locator here. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

About Mary's Gone Crackers
Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

Media Contact:
Matt Kovacs
Blaze PR
mkovacs@blazepr.com

SOURCE Mary’s Gone Crackers

