Mary's Nutritionals Partners with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. to Offer CBD-Infused Wellness & Relief Line in Select Stores Nationwide

DENVER, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Nutritionals (Mary's), a leading manufacturer of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD-infused wellness and relief products, today announced its partnership with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) ("Greenlane"), the leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories. Under the new partnership, Greenlane now offers the majority of Mary's hemp-based CBD wellness and relief products in select stores nationwide.

Greenlane currently has the largest distribution footprint for vaporizers and smoking accessories in North America with over 7,000 customers that represent approximately 11,000 retail locations. Mary's products that will be available through Greenlane include:

Elite Transdermal Patch : A transdermal patch infused with 10mg of hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD that is released over 8-12 hours for continuous relief.

: A transdermal patch infused with 10mg of hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD that is released over 8-12 hours for continuous relief. Elite Transdermal Gel Pen : A patented transdermal gel formulation enriched with full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD. The pen accurately dispenses 2mg of CBD per pump and is used by many for mental and physical relief.

: A patented transdermal gel formulation enriched with full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD. The pen accurately dispenses 2mg of CBD per pump and is used by many for mental and physical relief. Muscle Freeze : Award-winning topical infused with full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and whole-plant nutrients to provide quick relief and a soothing, cooling effect. Available in 1.5 oz with 75mg of activated hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and 3.25 oz with 200mg of activated hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD.

: Award-winning topical infused with full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and whole-plant nutrients to provide quick relief and a soothing, cooling effect. Available in 1.5 oz with 75mg of activated hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD and 3.25 oz with 200mg of activated hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD. Remedy Oil : A concentrated sublingual tincture containing 500mg of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD per bottle. Each drop contains 2mg CBD and is easy to administer for relief and daily wellness.

: A concentrated sublingual tincture containing 500mg of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD per bottle. Each drop contains 2mg CBD and is easy to administer for relief and daily wellness. Burn-Out Tropical Mist : A soothing topical mist formulated with 250mg of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, aloe vera, lavender and other plant compounds for hydrating and rejuvenating damaged skin.

: A soothing topical mist formulated with 250mg of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, aloe vera, lavender and other plant compounds for hydrating and rejuvenating damaged skin. Elite Capsules : Plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, additive-free, these capsules feature an enteric coating to avoid unwanted breakdown from stomach acid, ensuring higher absorption by the body. Each capsule contains 5mg of CBD and each container comes with a 30-day supply.

: Plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, additive-free, these capsules feature an enteric coating to avoid unwanted breakdown from stomach acid, ensuring higher absorption by the body. Each capsule contains 5mg of CBD and each container comes with a 30-day supply. Elite Compound: A spot-specific balm with transdermal properties containing 100mg of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD used on tender areas where deeper permeation for relief is needed.

"It is an honor to be one of the premier companies in the hemp-derived CBD space selected by Greenlane for distribution," said Lynn Honderd, CEO and co-founder of Mary's. "Greenlane has built a name for itself distributing premium products over the past 14 years, and we are excited to introduce Mary's wellness and relief line to their national consumer base."

Among the locations where Mary's wellness and relief products are now available include Greenlane's Higher Standards flagship location in Chelsea Market, New York, and at Greenlane's recently opened, second store in Ponce City Market, Atlanta.

To learn more about Mary's Nutritional wellness and relief line, visit www.marysnutritionals.com.

About Mary's Nutritionals:

As the developer and first distributor of the award-winning transdermal patch, Mary's pioneering hemp-infused products set the standard for a proven alternative for relief and overall improved wellness. Mary's utilizes the latest nutritional science to create plant-based products that nourish body, mind and spirit. More information is available at www.marysnutritionals.com. Follow Mary's Nutritionals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #MarysNutritionals #TheMarysWay

Media Resources

Media Contact:

Megan Cunningham

Gear Communications

Cell: (781) 727-8462

mcunningham@gearcommunications.com

SOURCE Mary’s Nutritionals

Related Links

https://marysnutritionals.com

