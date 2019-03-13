Mary's Nutritionals Partners with Lifestyle Brand Free People to Sell Line of CBD-infused Wellness, Beauty Products

DENVER, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Nutritionals ("Mary's"), one of the leading producers and distributors of cannabinoid-infused beauty and wellness products, today announced that it has partnered with popular lifestyle brand, Free People, to sell a variety of its hemp-derived CBD products in the retailer's Palm Springs, Calif., and Burlington, Vt. locations.

The stores will offer Mary's transdermal gel pens and patches for topical pain relief, a muscle freeze for aches and body strain, bath bombs to relax and reenergize, and a burnout spray to nourish de-hydrated skin. All products are used in the same way as their conventional counterparts, but include full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, known for its properties as a natural pain reliever and stress reducer.*

"Over the last year alone there has been an explosion of consumer interest in CBD," said Lynn Honderd, CEO of Mary's, "But many are uncertain of the associated benefits, or unsure of how to find quality products. At Mary's, we organically cultivate our hemp plants on our farm in Colorado, source the highest quality ingredients and test during multiple stages of the manufacturing process both in-house and through third-party laboratories. This is all to ensure that the product received by the discerning customer at Free People is pure, potent and consistent. We look forward to educating Free People customers about the positive impact that comes with incorporating CBD into their daily wellness routine."

To educate consumers on how CBD can be incorporated into their wellness routines, Free People and Mary's have teamed up to host a launch event at each location featuring product presentations and demonstrations, alongside CBD-enhanced yoga classes and chair massages. These classes will demonstrate the benefits that cannabinoids such as CBD can provide when made a part of traditional wellness activities.

The Free People Palm Springs event is scheduled for Friday, March 29, at 8:30 a.m., at 187 N. Palm Canyon Dr., in Palm Springs, Calif. The Burlington event will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 8:30 a.m., at 90 Church St., in Burlington, Vt.

"CBD stands to become a bigger part of almost all product categories after the passage of the Farm Bill," said Honderd. "It's for this reason that we're overjoyed to see a marquee retailer like Free People recognize this consumer demand. Partnering with such a respected brand is our next step as Mary's looks to turn the enthusiasm that's out there around CBD into a trusted brand relationship."

To RSVP to the Palm Springs event, please visit https://yogasoundbathmarysnutritionals.splashthat.com/

To RSVP to the Burlington event, please visit

https://yinyogamarysnutritionals.splashthat.com/

To purchase Mary's products online visit www.marysnutritionals.com or www.freepeople.com/brands/marys-nutritionals

ABOUT MARY'S MEDICINALS

Best known as the developer of the award-winning transdermal patch, Mary's Medicinals is a wellness company innovating at the intersection of engineering, technology, and horticulture. All Mary's Medicinals products have the Seal of Approval from The Realm of Caring. For more information, please visit www.marysmedicinals.com, like Mary's Medicinals on Facebook and follow @Marysmedicinals on Twitter and Instagram.

DISCLAIMER:

*The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SOURCE Mary’s Medicinals

Related Links

http://www.marysmedicinals.com

