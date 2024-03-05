Maryville University Selects LifeGraph® to Power Next-Gen Student-Centered Data Ecosystem

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryville University has selected BurstIQ's advanced data management platform, LifeGraph® , as its next-generation foundational data ecosystem. The partnership will enable Maryville University to eliminate data silos, unify data across all enterprise systems, establish high-quality, trustworthy master records, and enhance data security and student privacy.

LifeGraph will seamlessly unify data across Maryville systems, including Salesforce, Colleague, and others, allowing the university to streamline secure and compliant data management, build high-quality master records, automate operational processes, and incorporate artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. The implementation of LifeGraph aligns with Maryville University's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies that provide students with exceptional, personalized experiences throughout their learning journey.

By leveraging LifeGraph's smart data and unified knowledge graphs, Maryville University will empower faculty, staff, and software systems with improved access to critical information. This enables informed and timely decisions that positively impact the enterprise and, more importantly, each individual student.

"This partnership reflects Maryville University's unwavering commitment to creating best-in-class administrative operations and student experiences," says Amber Hartley, Chief Strategy Officer, BurstIQ. "LifeGraph is uniquely suited to help the university achieve its vision and stay ahead as higher education evolves."

"With BurstIQ and the LifeGraph platform, we can support and empower students by managing their educational information in a more holistic way while ensuring their data stays private and secure," says Mark Lombardi, president of Maryville University. "LifeGraph provides us with a student-centric data management ecosystem that aligns with Maryville's commitment to providing access and opportunity by empowering success for all students."

To learn more about the Maryville - BurstIQ partnership or the LifeGraph technology powering Maryville's learner-focused technology strategy, please contact Gabrielle Young , executive director of strategic marketing at Maryville University.

About Maryville University

Founded in 1872, Maryville University is a comprehensive and nationally ranked private institution with an enrollment of 10,000 students. Maryville offers over 90 degrees at the undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels, as well as several certificates that align with the undergraduate and graduate education levels. Maryville is recognized as the second fastest-growing private university in the United States by The Chronicle of Higher Education, serving students from all 50 states and 56 countries. More than 17,000 Maryville alumni work and live in the St. Louis region.

About BurstIQ

LifeGraph®, by BurstIQ, cuts through data complexity, making crucial insights readily available across your organization and partner network. Built with a foundation of privacy-enhancing technology, LifeGraph securely connects data and systems, transforming your information into a trusted asset. Each data point is enriched with context and trust, creating a "smart data" environment.

LifeGraph then leverages the power of graph technology and knowledge graphs to uncover hidden connections and patterns that traditional data platforms miss. This unique approach, aligning trustworthy data with both human and machine thinking, empowers you to harness the combined strength of human ingenuity and artificial intelligence ethically. LifeGraph gives organizations the power of collaborative intelligence to solve today's challenges decisively and set the pace for the future.

