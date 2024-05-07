Marzam's New Strategy Will Focus on Strengthening the Company's Position within Pharmaceutical Sector

MEXICO CITY, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's pharmaceutical and personal care industry is undergoing significant changes with the strategic moves announced by Genomma Lab International, S.A.B. de C.V. (B.M.V.: LABB) regarding its agreement to redeem capital in Marzam.

The pharmaceutical product distributor has been advancing its strategy of divesting non-essential assets to focus on its core brands and businesses. Its subsidiary Gibart, S.A. de C.V., currently holds a minority stake in Marzam, which is deemed non-essential to the company's long-term strategy.

During several months of meticulous evaluation, proposals were received to acquire majority stakes in Marzam. However, none met the majority shareholders and controller's requirements of Marzam, Moënch Cooperatief, U.A.

In response to this scenario, Luis Doporto Alejandre has signed a definitive agreement to increase Marzam's capital, with the aim of strengthening its position in drug distribution and capitalizing on market opportunities.

As an integral part of this agreement, Gibart has consented to the capital increase while simultaneously commencing the reduction of its shareholding in Marzam, which aligns with Genomma Lab's strategy to divest non-essential assets.

Both companies are subject to customary conditions for such transactions and, once completed, are expected to strengthen their position in the market further.

SOURCE Marzam