Marzano Academies Partners with Westminster Public Schools for an Innovative Competency-Based Education Summit

News provided by

Marzano Academies

28 Sep, 2023, 12:50 ET

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marzano Academies is proud to announce its collaboration with Westminster Public Schools, which, from October 9th to 11th, will hold its highly anticipated Competency-Based Education Summit. This well-attended annual event aims to showcase the remarkable strides taken by forward-thinking institutions like Westminster Public Schools in implementing competency-based education. This instructional model is revolutionizing educational systems by providing tailored learning experiences, enabling students to excel and learn in a manner that is consistent with their individual needs.

This innovative summit, set to be held in Westminster, will be comprised of inspirational school-site visits, vividly illustrating the transformative impact of competency-based education. The highlight of the event will be a keynote presentation by the esteemed Dr. Robert Marzano, whose extensive work in the field of education is respected globally. This is a golden opportunity for attendees to gain insights from a luminary who has significantly shaped modern-day education research and practice.

We are honored to collaborate with prominent conference sponsors who share a mutual aspiration for pioneering education methodologies, like the Center for Competency-Based Education – CCBE (cbe.empowerlearning.net). Additional sponsors of this year's conference are IXL (IXL.com), and Renaissance (renaissance.com), who have been vital in promoting personalized learning solutions.

This summit will foster a dialogue among educators, policymakers, and stakeholders on how competency-based education can be a practical model for addressing diverse learning needs. Through real-time demonstrations and expert talks, attendees will get a closer look at how this instructional model is reforming the way educational content is delivered and assessed, ensuring a more inclusive and effective learning environment for all students.

The Marzano Academies and Westminster Public Schools invite educators, school leaders, and all interested stakeholders to join us at the Competency-Based Education Summit. Let's converge to explore, learn, and extend the boundaries of traditional education, paving the way for a more personalized and impactful learning system.

About Marzano Academies: Marzano Academies is a pioneering network dedicated to the advancement of K-12 education through research-based practices, offering a range of resources and professional development opportunities for educators aiming to excel in competency-based education.

For more information about this event or Marzano Academies, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Marzano Academies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.