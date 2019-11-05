Marzetti® Announces New and Improved Veggie Dips

Ranch : Marzetti's classic flavor has no artificial flavors or colors, 25% fewer calories, 35% less fat and 80 calories per serving

: Marzetti's classic flavor has no artificial flavors or colors, 25% fewer calories, 35% less fat and 80 calories per serving Dill : With just the right mix of spices for a fresh taste and perfect dipping experience, Marzetti's Dill Veggie Dip has no artificial flavors or colors, 25% fewer calories, 35% less fat and 80 calories per serving

: With just the right mix of spices for a fresh taste and perfect dipping experience, Marzetti's Dill Veggie Dip has no artificial flavors or colors, 25% fewer calories, 35% less fat and 80 calories per serving French Onion : A classic and delicious choice with no artificial flavors or colors, 25% fewer calories, 35% less fat and 80 calories per serving

: A classic and delicious choice with no artificial flavors or colors, 25% fewer calories, 35% less fat and 80 calories per serving Spinach : A creamy blend of spinach, carrots and onions without artificial flavors or colors, 25% fewer calories, 35% less fat and 80 calories per serving

: A creamy blend of spinach, carrots and onions without artificial flavors or colors, 25% fewer calories, 35% less fat and 80 calories per serving Southwest Ranch : A blend of ranch and peppers without artificial flavors or colors, 9% less fat and 110 calories per serving

: A blend of ranch and peppers without artificial flavors or colors, 9% less fat and 110 calories per serving Avocado Ranch: With a zesty flavor, Marzetti's Avocado Ranch has no artificial flavors, made with plant-based colors and 110 calories per serving

Devoted to inspiring a love for eating well , Marzetti's new and improved recipes allow for the dips' simple ingredients of real cream, real buttermilk, spices and flavors to come through. The result is a thick and creamy product that's delicious and preferred by both current and non-current Veggie Dip consumers.

Creating a delicious, cleaner label product, Marzetti® strives to show that eating well doesn't have to come at the expense of eating deliciously.

"Marzetti has always been dedicated to creating unrivaled products with uncompromised flavor and the new recipes for our Veggie Dips are a clear embodiment of this philosophy," said Carl Stealey, President, Retail Division, T. Marzetti Company. "We are excited for our Veggie Dips to fit into consumers' healthier lifestyles as a cleaner option, bursting with new flavors."

The new and improved Veggie Dips build on Marzetti's promise to bring consumers more delicious ways to eat fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition to the dips, Marzetti's Simply Dressed® and Simply 60® refrigerated dressings are made with real, simple ingredients, without preservatives. Their Classic Caramel Dip is now available without high fructose corn syrup. And finally, Marzetti is also introducing two new flavors to its line of preservative-free refrigerated dressings: Avocado Ranch and Garlic Ranch.

About Marzetti:

Founded in 1896, Marzetti has been bringing delicious snacking to consumers nationwide for over 120 years. Continuing this effort to create an unparalleled product, Marzetti brands announced in 2019 it would double down on its commitment to create clean products with simple, delicious ingredients across all lines. To learn more about Marzetti® Veggie Dips and other Marzetti products please visit: https://marzetti.com/ .

