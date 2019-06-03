MAS Expands Interactive Capabilities Through Acquisition of BeSide Digital

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAS, a trendsetter in experiential design and implementation, today announced it has acquired BeSide Digital, an emerging innovator for technology-powered experiential marketing solutions. BeSide Digital will be renamed The BeSide of MAS. Its co-founders, Matthew Haber and Phillip Gulley, will retain their leadership positions and report directly to Mia Choi, Chief Creative Officer of MAS.

Established in Brooklyn, New York in 2016, BeSide Digital is a studio and lab focused on bespoke design, engineering, and production at the intersection of the physical and digital worlds for renowned clients including American Express, Diane Von Furstenberg, Sony and Refinery29's 29Rooms. Additionally, BeSide has developed original UI/UX products across markets such as retail, themed entertainment, and autonomous transportation.

"The acquisition of BeSide is directly complementary to so much of the work we already do at MAS," said Choi. "As the lines continue to blur between physical and digital experiential marketing, we're excited to marry BeSide's diverse technological approach with the creative and execution expertise of MAS to play an integral role in shaping this movement in the experiential industry."

"We've long respected the work that MAS produces for its clients and immediately jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with their team on past projects. Becoming a part of MAS felt like a natural evolution of our relationship," said Matthew Haber, VP Interactive Production, BeSide. Phillip Gulley, VP Interactive Creative, BeSide added, "At BeSide, we're a team of theatrical designers and engineers, developers and artists. Our diverse backgrounds have contributed to our success, and we recognize the same to be true for MAS. By joining MAS, we're building an ideal creative think tank—able to both generate elevated creative solutions and flawlessly execute them, in-house, for our clients."

BeSide's studio will be located at the MAS headquarters in Brooklyn, while the lab will continue to operate in its nearby current location as an experimental fabrication space for prototyping and advancing new technology solutions and products.

About MAS

MAS, an Opus Company, is a creative collective of conceptual designers and producers. We transform two-dimensional ideas into multi-dimensional experiences that excite and inspire people to action. In 2018, MAS joined Opus Agency, a portfolio company of private equity firm, Growth Catalyst Partners. Collectively, we work on some of the most powerful brands in the world, helping our clients achieve their goals every step of the way from concept to execution in the industry. To learn more, visit www.maseventdesign.com , or www.opusagency.com .

