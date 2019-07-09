MAS Named a Top 30 Global Event Agency

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAS Event + Design has been named a top 30 global event agency by Eventex. The premier Brooklyn based agency is ranked as number 12 internationally and is recognized as a top creative partner to some of the largest and most exciting tech brands on the planet, including Google and YouTube. Previously, MAS has won 3 Eventex Awards for their outstanding Google Home Mini Donut Tour, including Best Interactive Outdoor Event, Top Launch Event and Superior Customer Engagement Event.

"Over the past year, MAS has tripled in size, growing our creative, production and interactive resources to deliver higher quality work to more clients than ever before," said Mia Choi, Chief Creative Officer, MAS. "We are incredibly honored and humbled to now be able to be recognized in a category with some of the biggest and best event agencies in the world."

In May of 2018, MAS joined the Opus Agency which allowed the business to expand by over 75% percent in both personnel and productivity. MAS has continued to diversify this year by growing their interactive capabilities through the acquisition of BeSide Digital. BeSide Digital has been renamed The BeSide of MAS. Established in Brooklyn, New York, in 2016, BeSide Digital is a studio and lab focused on bespoke design, engineering, and production at the intersection of the physical and digital worlds for renowned clients including American Express, Tiffany & Co., Sony and Refinery29's 29Rooms. Additionally, BeSide has developed original UI/UX products across markets such as retail, themed entertainment, and autonomous transportation.

Eventex is a U.K. based unconventional online awards platform and competition recognizing excellence in events in a variety of categories including top global agencies and best brand experiences. Founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation and effectiveness in the industry, it has grown beyond awards to include content that provides a fountain of ideas and inspiration for the community. It is a one-of-a-kind showcase of the best practices, the most original ideas, and the top innovations all comprised solely for the digital world. The platform aims to re-imagine the awards ceremony, combining art, innovation and gamification for announcing the best and brightest while doing so completely online.

MAS Event + Design has offices in both Brooklyn, N.Y., San Francisco and Los Angeles. Established in 2007, MAS is renowned for their creativity, agility, and innovative events. They conceive, design, and execute extraordinary solutions to meet the challenges of today's modern brand. MAS supports marquee clients including Google, YouTube, Nespresso, and Spotify.

