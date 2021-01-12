MAS Named on Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021 List

MAS means MORE. "More voices. More backgrounds. More to bring to the table," so it is fitting that they have been honored with this accolade. Employees come to MAS to work for a company that believes in collaboration without ego, embraces the hustle, finds solutions not problems, and believes hierarchy is not as important as the "good idea." The agency is proud to be 100% minority led and have a 57% women to 43% men ratio in the organization, as well as employees that identify as 19% LGBTQ / 30 % other than white.

"MAS is so honored to be named one of the best places to work. Our people are critical to our success, and we strive to create a culture where our employees can utilize their exceptional talents. We value their contributions and every day foster an environment that provides all the necessary resources to achieve great things. As a team, I know we will continue to build on our successes and deliver MORE in 2021" says Mia Choi (Co-Founder and CCO).

For MAS, 2021 is all about a bridge to the "next normal," which is only made possible with their stellar team. "I don't think our industry, or MAS, will ever return to where we were back in March 2020. The team successfully adapted to the virtual environment, and we'll embrace the hybrid landscape as we flow through the pandemic. That leaves us to continue to flex all the capabilities we've highlighted this year" Raymond Brown (COO).

As the work has evolved, MAS has also developed and brought in the new talent required to meet these tasks. The team has developed with a new Senior Vice President of Creative, a highly skilled team of animators and seasoned content producers who amplify MAS capabilities in the virtual space and will provide immense value in the years to come. All new talent bring extensive creative marketing experience to MAS, having previously supported high profile campaigns for top Fortune 500 firms.

In addition to the Ad Age Best Places to Work honor, MAS sees more success on the horizon as they partner with their clients to drive their virtual/hybrid strategy forward and create and deliver dynamic new solutions.

About Ad Age Best Places to Work

This honor highlights companies that navigated through a remarkable year that included a global pandemic and a deep recession along with calls to address social injustice and take a stand against racism.

The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from thousands of their employees.

From work-from-home stipends to regular business updates to open-floor discussions about diversity and inclusion, top companies went above and beyond to support their employees in tumultuous times. Ad Age's scoring system includes six key satisfaction areas: company culture, company environment, employee benefits, employee development, employee engagement and employee perks.

Full Ad Age Announcement

About MAS

MAS has offices in both Brooklyn, N.Y., San Francisco and Los Angeles. Established in 2007, MAS is renowned for their creativity, agility, and innovative virtual and IRL events. They conceive, design, and execute extraordinary solutions to meet the challenges of today's modern brand. MAS supports marquee clients including Google, YouTube, Southwest Airlines, Verizon, BMW, Postmates, Zendesk, and Spotify.

For new business and to learn more please visit www.moremas.com .

