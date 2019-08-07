MAS Recognized In Event Marketer's 'It List'

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAS Event + Design has been named in the 'It List' of the top 100 event agencies by Event Marketer. The premier Brooklyn based agency is recognized as a top creative partner to some of the largest and most exciting brands on the planet, including Google and YouTube.

"This list is such a compelling testament to the continued growth and evolution of events and experiential marketing," said Mia Choi, Chief Creative Office, MAS. "We're very grateful to be recognized amongst our amazing peers, joining the ranks of an esteemed group of agencies that are working hard everyday to produce compelling work that continues to advance the agenda forward for our industry."

Event Marketer's 'It List' has been the experiential marketing industry's most respected and comprehensive guide to the best agency partners in the business for 17 years running. The brand community looks to this list for who it should be working with this year and unlike past guides, the judges put less emphasis on office culture and years in business and more emphasis on strategic thinking, creative culture and work for the 2019 criteria. They wanted to better understand how the most innovative companies in events think. They also put more emphasis on new work as well as metrics, giving companies delivering exceptional results for clients higher marks on their checklist. And they weighed the overall growth of the organizations: their top headlines of their year, awards won, client wins and new hires. This year's honorees are the best, brightest and most innovative companies to date!

MAS Event + Design has offices in both Brooklyn, N.Y., San Francisco and Los Angeles. Established in 2007, MAS is renowned for their creativity, agility, and innovative events. They conceive, design, and execute extraordinary solutions to meet the challenges of today's modern brand. MAS supports marquee clients including Google, YouTube, Southwest Airlines, BMW, Nespresso, and Spotify.

