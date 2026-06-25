Mas Restaurant Group, Backed by Bessemer Investors, Sells Ohio Taco Bell Units to Southpaw

HOUSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mas Restaurant Group ("MRG" or "the Company"), a franchisee of Taco Bell restaurants in Houston, TX and Columbus, OH, announced today that it has sold its 43 Ohio locations to Southpaw, an owner and operator of more than 180 Taco Bell restaurants and Dunkin's in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Kentucky, Georgia and Louisiana. MRG is backed by Bessemer Investors, LLC ("Bessemer"), a New York-based investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MRG will continue to operate 36 Taco Bells in the Houston market alongside Bessemer, having sold 44 of its Texas locations earlier this month to Ghai Restaurant Group. Bessemer partnered with MRG in 2018, alongside CEO Chad Motsinger and CFO Ben Walsh, and in that time, MRG has advanced its organic growth plan while also pursuing strategic inorganic expansion, including the 2021 acquisition of CL Companies in Ohio, which broadened the company's footprint and strengthened its platform.

"We are extremely pleased with this latest successful transaction, which underscores the strength of MRG's operations and the robust footprint built in Ohio," said Andrew Mendelsohn, Managing Director at Bessemer. "Bessemer remains a dedicated partner to MRG, and we look forward to working together on future opportunities within the Taco Bell system as well as broader investments in the restaurant space."

"The tremendous value of these restaurants was built by the strength of our culture and the dedication of our team members," said Mr. Motsinger. "While we are passing the torch on these specific locations, our core mission of best-in-class customer service remains unchanged. The success we've seen across our Ohio locations is a perfect example of what happens when a team is fully backed by the right partners, and we are excited to keep building on that strong foundation."

Mr. Walsh added, "We're excited for the future. The restaurant space holds great opportunity, and I'm looking forward to continuing to work alongside Bessemer to write this next chapter of MRG's story."

Piper Sandler & Co and Unbridled Capital, LLC served as financial advisors to MRG, and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel.

About Mas Restaurant Group

Mas Restaurant Group, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a franchisee of Taco Bell restaurants. For further information, please visit www.masrestaurantgroup.com.

About Bessemer Investors

Bessemer Investors is a New York-based investment firm focused on partnering with middle market businesses to support growth and enhance value creation. Bessemer differentiates itself by combining a long-term, flexible capital base with a team of experienced private equity professionals. This approach offers unique solutions to Bessemer's partners and the flexibility to maximize long-term value. For further information, please visit https://www.bessemerinvestors.com.

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SOURCE Bessemer Investors