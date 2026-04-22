Tencarva Machinery Company, Backed by Bessemer Investors, Acquires WWaterTech Services, Inc.

Expands Tencarva's Product Portfolio and Municipal Presence in Texas and Oklahoma

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencarva Machinery Company ("Tencarva" or the "Company"), a leading value-added distributor and service provider of flow control and process equipment solutions to industrial and municipal end markets, announced today that it has acquired WWaterTech Services, Inc. ("WWaterTech"), a manufacturer's representative for water and wastewater equipment manufacturers and system suppliers. Tencarva is backed by Bessemer Investors, LLC ("Bessemer"), a New York-based investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Serving municipal end markets in Texas and Oklahoma, WWaterTech provides engineers with access to a comprehensive portfolio of water and wastewater process equipment from approximately 60 unique vendors. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Waller, Texas, WWaterTech is led by President and Owner Steve Holt. After ensuring a smooth transition, Mr. Holt will gradually move into an advisory role, with 15-year WWaterTech executive Wes Holt to lead the business as branch manager.

"The WWaterTech acquisition exemplifies an important part of our strategy to grow and diversify Tencarva's municipal presence across the US," said Henry Ritchie, President of Tencarva. "With its strong position in Texas, one of the most attractive municipal markets in the country, and its high-quality OEM relationships, WWaterTech expands our reach in an important market and supports our continued growth in municipal end markets. We welcome Steve and the entire WWaterTech team to Tencarva."

"WWaterTech has had opportunities over the years to partner with other organizations, but Tencarva stood out for all the right reasons," said Steve Holt. "WWaterTech's success and growth have been driven by our team, so it was important to find a partner that recognized the importance of that and shared our values. Tencarva is made up of water industry professionals with a strong track record of acquiring excellent companies and supporting them for the long term. This transaction allows our team to remain intact while adding resources and capabilities that will help WWaterTech continue to grow and better serve our principals, engineers, contractors, and owners. We are excited about this next chapter and the opportunities ahead with Tencarva's support."

Tencarva continues to actively seek strategic partnerships with industry-leading industrial and municipal flow control and process equipment distribution and service companies. Please contact Andrew Mendelsohn ([email protected]) or Bohdan Tyshynsky ([email protected]) to learn more.

About Tencarva Machinery Company

Tencarva was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1978 with the mission of distributing and servicing pumps and associated liquid handling equipment to industrial customers. Tencarva has increased its capabilities, added new suppliers, expanded geographies and enhanced its product portfolio, entering the municipal market in 2006. Today, Tencarva employs over 580 employees, including over 125 employee shareholders, across 34 locations in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. Tencarva also goes to market under the following brands: Southern Sales, Saladin Pump & Equipment, Hudson Pump & Equipment, ESSCO Service & Sales, Fischer Process, Uniguard Machine Guards, Tri-State Coating & Machine, Detroit Pump & Mfg. Co., Atlantic Valve & Equipment, and Hoffman-Kane. For more information, please visit https://www.tencarva.com.

About WWaterTech Services, Inc.

Founded in 2006 by industry leaders, WWaterTech represents a comprehensive lineup of trusted water and wastewater equipment manufacturers and system suppliers. With a proven track record across Texas and Oklahoma, WWaterTech equips engineers, along with the municipalities, agencies, and water districts they serve, with the tools and insights to deliver high-performance, cost-effective treatment solutions. For more information, please visit www.wwatertechinc.com.

About Bessemer Investors

Bessemer Investors is a New York-based investment firm focused on partnering with middle market businesses to support growth and enhance value creation. Bessemer differentiates itself by combining a long-term, flexible capital base with a team of experienced private equity professionals. This approach offers unique solutions to Bessemer's partners and the flexibility to maximize long-term value. For further information, please visit https://www.bessemerinvestors.com.

Contact:

LLYC

Jennifer Hurson

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Joanne Lessner

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SOURCE Bessemer Investors