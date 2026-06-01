Mas Restaurant Group, Backed by Bessemer Investors, Sells a Portion of its Taco Bell Units in Houston to Ghai Restaurant Group

HOUSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mas Restaurant Group ("MRG" or "the Company"), a franchisee of 123 Taco Bell restaurants in the Houston, TX and Columbus, OH metro areas, announced today that it has sold 44 of its Houston locations to Ghai Restaurant Group ("Ghai"). MRG is backed by Bessemer Investors, LLC ("Bessemer"), a New York-based investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bessemer partnered with MRG in 2018, alongside current CEO Chad Motsinger and CFO Ben Walsh, to support the company's next phase of growth. During Bessemer's investment, MRG advanced its organic growth plan while also pursuing strategic inorganic expansion, including the 2021 acquisition of CL Companies in Ohio, which broadened the company's footprint and strengthened its platform.

"Our partnership with MRG over the past seven and a half years has been a resounding success, and this sale marks the next step in the Company's progression," said Andrew Mendelsohn, Managing Director at Bessemer. "This outcome would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the entire MRG team, and we are pleased to continue supporting them through the next chapter."

"MRG's success has always been rooted in the strength of our culture and the exceptional team we have built, united by a commitment to delivering best-in-class service to our customers," said Chad Motsinger, CEO of MRG. "Our people are the heart of our business, and we could not have accomplished this without the dedication of our team."

Ben Walsh, CFO of MRG, added, "I am proud of the service we've delivered to our communities in Columbus and Houston, and I am excited to continue to work at MRG alongside Bessemer in this next phase of growth."

Piper Sandler & Co and Unbridled Capital, LLC served as financial advisors to MRG, and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel.

About Mas Restaurant Group

Mas Restaurant Group, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates 123 Taco Bell restaurants in Texas and Ohio. For further information, please visit www.masrestaurantgroup.com.

About Bessemer Investors

Bessemer Investors is a New York-based investment firm focused on partnering with middle market businesses to support growth and enhance value creation. Bessemer differentiates itself by combining a long-term, flexible capital base with a team of experienced private equity professionals. This approach offers unique solutions to Bessemer's partners and the flexibility to maximize long-term value. For further information, please visit https://www.bessemerinvestors.com.

Contact:

LLYC

Joanne Lessner

[email protected]

212-222-7436

SOURCE Bessemer Investors