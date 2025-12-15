MASA Chips Posts Record-Breaking Sell-Through at Sprouts Farmers Market, Cementing Its Position as One of America's Fastest-Scaling Snack Brands

Sprouts-Only Hatch Chile and French Onion Flavors Help Power MASA's Historic Sell-Through

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Crunch, parent company of MASA and Vandy, today announced record-breaking performance following MASA's nationwide introduction at more than 460 Sprouts Farmers Market stores, a launch that has become one of the strongest velocity moments in the retailer's recent history.

MASA Hatch Chile Flavor

Within days of arriving on shelves, MASA sold through six weeks of forecasted inventory in just a matter of days, with multiple regions selling out entirely and submitting emergency replenishment requests. Across the first two weeks on shelves, MASA and Vandy sold more than 12,000 units at Sprouts — sustained, week-over-week demand that underscores the brand's early momentum. Based on ongoing velocity trends, Sprouts projects MASA is on track to become an eight-figure annual business across its footprint.

MASA's breakout success at Sprouts mirrors its momentum across premium retail. The brand now sells more than 400,000 bags per month and continues to emerge as a preferred premium pick among snack shoppers. At Erewhon, MASA currently holds four of the top-performing spots in Chips/Salty Snacks, further cementing its role as a category disruptor.

To support Sprouts shoppers' response, Ancient Crunch launched two retailer-exclusive flavors that have contributed to the rapid sell-through:

MASA Hatch Chile — a smoky, spicy nod to the Southwest, available only at Sprouts.

Vandy French Onion — a savory flavor that delivers the sophisticated depth of an Alpine onion soup, available exclusively at Sprouts.

"Sprouts has become a proving ground for what happens when shoppers are offered real food made the right way," said Seth Goldstein, co-founder of Ancient Crunch. "Consumers are no longer choosing between 'healthy' and 'great tasting' — MASA breaks that binary. This launch shows just how hungry people are for snacks made from simple, nutrient-dense ingredients and zero seed oils."

MASA is now available in more than 1,500 doors nationwide, including Sprouts, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Citarella, Meadow Lane, Happier Grocery, SunLife Organics, and Pavilions, with additional national partners slated for early 2026.

About Ancient Crunch

Ancient Crunch believes the most nourishing foods are the ones rooted in tradition. The company is committed to reviving real-food cooking methods and crafting snacks made with uncompromising standards — no seed oils, no fillers, no artificial ingredients. Just clean, craveable foods made the way they used to be.

SOURCE Ancient Crunch Inc