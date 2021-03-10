MASA MTS Welcomes AssuredPartners To The Valued Partner Program In Recognition Of Its Excellence In Educating Clients On Emergency Medical Transportation Coverage

PLANTATION, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MASA MTS announced AssuredPartners as a Valued Partner in the MASA MTS Valued Partner Program. As one of the largest Benefits Brokers in the nation, cultivating a vast network of industry professionals and resources to deliver innovative products, AssuredPartners provides the right combination of resources and technology for MASA MTS to offer its world-class services to businesses of all sizes.

For the last year and a half, AssuredPartners has excelled at educating businesses on the benefits of offering added value to group plans through MASA MTS' memberships, making them a clear choice for the prestigious honor of Valued Partner. MASA MTS provides coverage for out-of-pocket expenses from air and ground ambulance events. AssuredPartners now offers genuine peace of mind for employers and employees by bridging the gaps in group coverage for medical emergency transportation that can result in crippling financial hardship.

"These are exciting times at MASA MTS. We are experiencing unprecedented growth of our MASA employee benefit products, and with AssuredPartners as one of our key valued business partners, we feel strongly that the growth will accelerate. What does that mean? More Employers and their employees will have access to the MASA MTS cost-effective memberships that protect them and their families from emergency medical transportation bills," said Tony Lodovico, Senior Vice President, B2B Sales, MASA MTS. "We're confident that together – AssuredPartners and MASA, will achieve the shared goal of exceeding employees' benefits needs with world-class service and delivery."

"We are thrilled to partner with MASA to bring such an important benefit to our customers," said Amanda Thompson, Strategic Partnerships & Growth for Employee Benefits at AssuredPartners. "MASA's best-in-class model not only gives our clients peace of mind as they prepare for unthinkable emergencies, but they deliver on their promise with hassle-free service initiated with a simple phone call."

About MASA Medical Transport Solutions

MASA MTS is the leading prepaid limited health service that covers the unexpected costs associated with emergency medical transport. We provide a membership program covering all emergency air and ground transport providers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.masamts.com.

About AssuredPartners

AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 7,500 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium, and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, visit www.assuredpartners.com .

