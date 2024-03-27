MASA Welcomes National Leader in Employee Benefits Solutions to Executive Team During 50th Anniversary Year

Former MetLife leader Joseph Heaney brings extensive experience with complex employer groups to new role as President of MASA's Business Group

PLANTATION, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA®, a leader since 1974 in providing greater access to critical care through coverage for emergency medical transportation, announced today that Joseph Heaney has joined the company's leadership team as the President of MASA's Business Group. Heaney holds nearly 25 years of leadership experience in employee benefits, most recently as the senior vice president of MetLife's Group Benefits Regional Market Sales organization, which provides a range of benefits solutions to employees and retirees.

In his new role, Heaney will lead a robust growth strategy for MASA's health benefits sector, which operates extensively in the U.S. and the Caribbean Islands. He will also find new ways to advance MASA's strategic expansion across various Group Benefits and Strategic Partnership domains, including U.S. national and regional practices, new international markets in the LATAM region, and significant distribution partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to our leadership team," said MASA CEO David Harris. "His decades of experience and credibility with so many partners in benefits solutions combined with his vision for MASA's growth will help us find new ways to reach even more members and ensure we can protect them and their families with compassion."

"Too many individuals still face the threat of financial catastrophe after a medical emergency, even if they have health insurance," Heaney said. "I'm honored to join a terrific organization that has been long committed to solving this problem and protecting millions of patients and their families in the U.S. and Caribbean."

Today, MASA is the only company that provides nationwide emergency transportation coverage that is not limited to a network. MASA is offered throughout the U.S. and in 17 international locations, providing protection to millions of people worldwide.

About MASA

Founded in 1974 as Medical Air Services Association, Inc. and celebrating its 50th anniversary, MASA® continues to expand on its mission to connect members with critical care. As a global organization with 17 international locations and covering all 50 states and Canada, MASA serves more than 2 million members with emergency and non-emergency transportation benefits and so much more. Learn more at masaaccess.com.

