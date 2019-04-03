Masami Katakura appointed the new Chairwoman and CEO of Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC

LONDON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the election of Masami Katakura as the new Chairwoman and CEO of Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC.

Masami Katakura was elected by partners at Ernst & Young ShinNihon to lead the Assurance firm at a time when EY as an organization continues its further digitalization and globalization. A senior partner since 2011 and managing director since 2016, originally from Tokyo and a graduate in Business Administration Studies from Meiji University, she joined the organization in 1991.

Welcoming the appointment, Mark Weinberger, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"I am incredibly proud and excited that Masami Katakura will be the new leader of the EY audit firm in Japan. Masami has a history of success at EY serving clients and as an executive board member. Being the first woman to lead a large audit firm speaks volume about Masami's dedication to quality, people and EY clients. I am hopeful she will pave the way for many more women leaders in Japan and across the globe."

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Managing Partner and CEO-elect, says:

"Masami Katakura embodies the future of assurance: she brings the perfect combination of knowledge, experience and innovation to one of the most significant roles in accounting and audit in Japan. As the profession embraces exciting new uses of technology to provide ever better services for clients, she will lead the business through its digital transformation. We are extremely excited for the future in assurance in Japan with Masami as the new leader."

Masami Katakura says:

"I look forward to working closely with colleagues on the next stage of the digital transformation of assurance. This is a great opportunity at a great moment, within an organization that is dedicated to meeting clients' changing needs."

Masami Katakura will assume her new role at the start of the new EY financial year on 1 July 2019.

Also on 1 July 2019, EY Japan will integrate fully into the EY Asia-Pacific Area, reflecting clients' preference to reflect the strong trading and commercial links within the region and reinforcing the position of EY as a highly globally integrated professional services organization.

