Masaya Suzuki to Lead Grainger Endless Assortment Business

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced Masaya Suzuki as Managing Director, Endless Assortment Business, effective February 1, 2020.

Suzuki has long played a critical role in Grainger's online businesses, including the founding of MonotaRO in 2000 and the creation of Zoro in 2011. As Managing Director, Endless Assortment Business, he will add oversight and accountability for Grainger's entire endless assortment portfolio—which includes Zoro in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe—to his current role as President and CEO of MonotaRO.

"Masaya's expertise will help us provide even greater value to the customers we serve through our endless assortment portfolio," said DG Macpherson, Grainger Chairman and CEO. "The portfolio has strong leadership and a talented team that is driving solid performance. I have great confidence in Masaya's abilities to lead the portfolio and achieve continued growth."

An easy and streamlined purchasing experience and access to millions of MRO products are the trademarks of the MonotaRO and Zoro businesses. In 2019, the endless assortment portfolio revenue grew by 19 percent to $1.9 billion. In the last five years, the portfolio has profitably grown revenue at a compound annual rate of 25 percent.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2019 sales of $11.5 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Follow Grainger on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn . Subscribe to Grainger's newsroom to receive the latest news.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.grainger.com

