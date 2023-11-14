Mascarpone Cheese Market to Reach $1.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

News provided by

Allied Market Research

14 Nov, 2023, 10:10 ET

The global mascarpone cheese market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, including a surge in QSRs and fast casual restaurant business augmenting the market growth, an increase in demand for nutritious food, and the rise in demand for organic cheese

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mascarpone Cheese Market by Type (Flavored, Unflavored), by Applications (Food and beverages, Food service industry, Retail and household), by Distribution channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Business to business, E-Commerce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the market, the global mascarpone cheese industry was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15497

Mascarpone cheese is ivory in color, it is very creamy, and it is easy to spread. Its texture is comparable to that of freshly ripened cream cheese, while its taste is milky and slightly sweet. It has a buttery taste because it includes as much as 75% butterfat. The rate of cheese is higher than the cream cheese in the local market. However, the brands from the United States that specialize in the Italian style of cheese are greater costly than in other countries. Both types of cheese are easily available in supermarkets, dairy and cheese shops, and specialty cheese shops.   
 
Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global mascarpone cheese market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, including a surge in QSRs and fast casual restaurant business augmenting the market growth, an increase in demand for nutritious food, and the rise in demand for organic cheese. On the other hand, the availability of alternatives, and the big business of counterfeiting of mascarpone cheese restrain the market growth. Moreover, the increase in plant-based mascarpone cheese creates remunerative opportunities for market growth in the future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2022

$1.3 Billion     

Market Size in 2032

$1.9 Billion      

CAGR

4.6 %

No. of Pages in Report

300

Segments covered

Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drivers

A surge in QSRs and fast casual restaurants business augmenting the market growth  

Increase in demand for nutrients rich food is propelling the market growth 

Opportunities

Increase in plant-based mascarpone cheese 

Restraints

Availability of alternatives 

Big business of counterfeiting of mascarpone cheese 

The flavored segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period- 

Based on type, the flavored segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global mascarpone cheese market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. These flavored variations offer a tantalizing versatility, elevating both sweet and savory dishes to new heights. The rise in demand for unique gastronomic experiences and the influence of global fusion cuisines have propelled the popularity of flavored mascarpone cheese.

Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/935e8d70174d3912288d3325373960db

The food and beverage segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on application, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global mascarpone cheese market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Mascarpone cheese, a beloved Italian delicacy, has garnered popularity worldwide for its luscious, creamy texture and mild flavor. This application overview explores the diverse culinary possibilities of this unflavored dairy treasure, showcasing how mascarpone cheese elevates food and beverage creations to new heights of indulgence. However, the Retail and household segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. The versatility of unflavored mascarpone in both sweet and savory dishes makes it a versatile and must-have ingredient in modern kitchens. With an emphasis on sustainable practices, the use of locally sourced and ethically produced mascarpone has gained momentum, appealing to eco-conscious customers.

The business to business segment to rule the roost by 2032-

Based on sales channel, the business to business segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mascarpone cheese market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The business-to-business (B2B) distribution channel for mascarpone cheese is undergoing dynamic trends in response to changing consumer preferences and the growing food service sector. Growth in demand for dining out fuels the opportunities for B2B mascarpone distribution. However, the E-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to easy availability and the benefits such as information about the attributes of the products, time-saving features, and the facility of home delivery provided by online platforms.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Europe region held the highest market share in 2022, holding nearly half of the global mascarpone cheese market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Cheese is a popular food ingredient used on a regular basis in the cuisines of various European countries, which is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the mascarpone cheese market in the European region. However, Asia-Pacific would portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the increase in the consumption of fast food, influence of western culture in Asian cuisine, rapid urbanization, improvement in logistics, and demand for different ethnic food such as Italian cuisine in the Asian market has led to an increase in the consumption of cheese among millennial which is thereby increasing the demand for cheese in the region.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15497

Leading Market Players: -

  • QUALITY CHEESE INC.
  • VERMONT CREAMERY, LLC.
  • GRANAROLO S.P.A.
  • BELGIOIOSO CHEESE INC.
  • NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.
  • FERRARO DAIRY FOODS
  • CRAVE BROTHERS FARMSTEAD CHEESE LLC.
  • DAIRY CRAFT
  • ARTHUR SCHUMAN INC.
  • DI STEFANO CHEESE

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mascarpone cheese market. These players have adopted various strategies such as collaborations, expansions, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their foothold in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, top market segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to enhance the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Liquid Cheese Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Cheese Market  : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Blue Cheese Market  : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

U.S. Cheese Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
[email protected]
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages
Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Also from this source

NoSQL Market to Reach $86.3 Billion by 2032 at 28.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NoSQL Market to Reach $86.3 Billion by 2032 at 28.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "NoSQL Market by Type (Key-value Store, Document Database, Column-based Store, And Graph...
Cloud Security Market to Reach $125.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 13.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Cloud Security Market to Reach $125.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 13.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud Security Market by Type (Cloud Identity and Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, E-mail ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.