Mascot Hall Of Fame To Host Inaugural Induction Weekend June 14 -- 16, 2019
- 2019 inductees are Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks), Nittany Lion (Penn State University), Sluggerrr (Kansas City Royals), and Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls).
- 2019 inductees join an elite group of 17 previously inducted mascots.
Jun 10, 2019, 09:17 ET
WHITING, Ind., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mascot Hall of Fame (MHOF) in Whiting, Indiana will host its Inaugural Induction Weekend, June 14th-16th, celebrating the newest Hall of Fame class of mascots inducted to the Hall.
"We're excited to host so many iconic mascots to celebrate the induction of 4 new Hall of Famers. We're especially thrilled to showcase this incredible museum to a national audience during our live broadcast of the Induction Ceremony on Sunday morning," says Orestes Hernandez, MHOF Executive Director.
The weekend begins with an Opening Reception on Friday, June 14th, at 6:30p. During brief remarks, we will present the newest inductees with the Golden Tee Shirt Cannon Award. On Saturday and Sunday, the 4 inductees, joined by 12 HOF mascots, will make appearances throughout the days.
Mascots making appearances, in addition to the inductees, include The Phillie Phanatic, The Gorilla, Aubie, Bucky the Badger, Jazz Bear, KC Wolf, YoUDee, Big Red, Brutus Buckeye, The Coyote, Lil' Red and Slider.
"We look forward to building a tradition like none other in sports, where children, families, and sports fans alike, can learn about the importance of mascots in our culture while having ridiculous fun," says Hernandez.
Induction Weekend culminates on Sunday morning with the official Induction Ceremony. Event sponsors include BP, Centier Bank, Chicago Scenic Studios, JRA, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Victus Advisors, Rocket Sports, St. Catherine's Hospital and Debbie and Al Spajer.
The Induction Ceremony will be broadcast live at 10am CST on the Mascot Hall of Fame's Facebook page on Sunday, June 16th.
ABOUT THE MHOF
The MHOF is a 25,000 sq. ft. mascot-themed children's interactive museum and the Hall of Fame of North American mascots. Our mission is to honor mascot performers, performances, and programs that have positively affected their communities in a fun and structured educational environment for children of all ages. Our goal is to engage, educate and entertain guests while embodying mascots' spirit of ridiculous fun. The MHOF celebrated a soft opening in Whiting on December 26th, 2018, and its official grand opening on April 6th, 2019.
SOURCE The Mascot Hall of Fame
Share this article