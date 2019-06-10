Mascot Hall Of Fame To Host Inaugural Induction Weekend June 14 -- 16, 2019

The weekend begins with an Opening Reception on Friday, June 14th, at 6:30p. During brief remarks, we will present the newest inductees with the Golden Tee Shirt Cannon Award. On Saturday and Sunday, the 4 inductees, joined by 12 HOF mascots, will make appearances throughout the days.

Mascots making appearances, in addition to the inductees, include The Phillie Phanatic, The Gorilla, Aubie, Bucky the Badger, Jazz Bear, KC Wolf, YoUDee, Big Red, Brutus Buckeye, The Coyote, Lil' Red and Slider.

"We look forward to building a tradition like none other in sports, where children, families, and sports fans alike, can learn about the importance of mascots in our culture while having ridiculous fun," says Hernandez.

Induction Weekend culminates on Sunday morning with the official Induction Ceremony. Event sponsors include BP, Centier Bank, Chicago Scenic Studios, JRA, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Victus Advisors, Rocket Sports, St. Catherine's Hospital and Debbie and Al Spajer.

The Induction Ceremony will be broadcast live at 10am CST on the Mascot Hall of Fame's Facebook page on Sunday, June 16th.

ABOUT THE MHOF

The MHOF is a 25,000 sq. ft. mascot-themed children's interactive museum and the Hall of Fame of North American mascots. Our mission is to honor mascot performers, performances, and programs that have positively affected their communities in a fun and structured educational environment for children of all ages. Our goal is to engage, educate and entertain guests while embodying mascots' spirit of ridiculous fun. The MHOF celebrated a soft opening in Whiting on December 26th, 2018, and its official grand opening on April 6th, 2019.

info@mascothalloffame.com

SOURCE The Mascot Hall of Fame