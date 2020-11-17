'Masculine Sexuality as a Healing Force' Selected For SXSW 2021 Consideration

"Men are struggling to adapt to the incredible growth and change coming out of women in recent generations: both in and out of the bedroom. Women are owning their power, finding their voice, and increasingly exploring and expressing their sexuality; the right to their own pleasure. Too often women are asking themselves why it's so hard to find a man who can meet them in this new place," states Destin Gerek, CEO of The Evolved Masculine, Inc .

The evolution of masculinity is a timely discussion for SXSW 2021 audiences amidst today's mounting cultural and societal challenges surrounding traditional male role models. Gerek raises dialogue around the need for greater adoration for women and understanding of the feminine in the mixed-media presentation , " Masculine Sexuality as a Healing Force ."

To participate in the voting process, visit panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote . Voters can vote once per proposal – selecting "arrow up" for yes or "arrow down" for no.

Gerek provides a "how-to" model for men to be inspired by, and aspire towards. It isn't enough for masculinity to simply cease being 'toxic'. Masculinity can be and needs to be an active part of the solution; a healing force.

A Sociology graduate of New York University, Gerek spent 20 years furthering his understanding of the effects of toxic masculinity on human sexuality and defining the evolved masculine's relationship to the feminine. Obtaining a Sexologist certification through The American College of Sexologists International, Gerek founded The Evolved Masculine, Inc. , a company supporting thousands of men globally. Read more About the Author .

