Maserati Choses Alcantara for the Interior of the New Maserati MC20
Sep 22, 2020, 12:00 ET
MILAN, Italy, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati has chosen Alcantara® for the interior of its recently unveiled MC20 supercar. The "Made in Italy" luxury material is used to dress the car's seating, as well as on its headliner, door pillars, side panels, steering wheel and instrumental panel. Alcantara offers a significant weight savings compared to other materials. It also is the material of choice for many car makers because it provides a variety of cutting-edge solutions that allow for a high degree of customization by combining style and technology with beauty and functionality. Car and Driver magazine recently reported that the MC20 is expected to appear in North American dealerships next year with a price starting at about $195,000.
Alcantara S.p.A.
Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the fullest while respecting the environment. Having analysed, reduced and offset all CO2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral" (from "cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for review on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).
