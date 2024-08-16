Maserati GT2 Stradale: World premiere of new super sports car at Monterey Car Week 2024

Also on stage at The Quail are the MC20 Icona, on display for the first time in North America, and the MCXtrema, with the delivery of the first model at Laguna Seca

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Its name is Maserati GT2 Stradale, the new super sports car by Maserati receiving its world premiere at the 2024 Monterey Car Week in California.

On Friday, August 16, the car was unveiled to the public gathered for the unmissable annual event in the renowned and prestigious setting of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the highlight of the motorsport week dedicated to connoisseurs and enthusiasts.

Maserati GT2 Stradale is an ode to the most extraordinary and exclusive sportiness, the result of a technical and stylistic partnership between the Maserati GT2, a masterpiece of performance created for the brand's return to GT competitions, and the Maserati MC20, an iconic Trident car imbued with the brand's unmistakable style.

Starting from an already excellent basis, Maserati has developed a car that can combine the best of the brand's racing and mass production know-how, transferring the hallmarks of the track model while ensuring a further evolution of this most beloved super sports car.

The Maserati GT2 Stradale combines in-depth technology transfer of the purest performance, typical of a racing car, combined with the intrinsic qualities of the MC20. The new super sports car thus evokes style and racing performance, while ensuring an ideal feeling of comfort in all conditions of use, without sacrificing the best driving experience on the road, typical of Maserati's offering.

With a top speed of over 320 km/h, maximum output increased to 640 hp (10 hp more than the MC20), weight decreased by 60 kg and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, Maserati GT2 Stradale promises unparalleled sensations and superior performance, partly thanks to its sophisticated aerodynamics and attractive design inherited from its racing sibling.

At the wheel, the feeling will be one of driving one of the most incredible track cars there is, with the opportunity to make the best of it on roads all over the world.

The leading features of Maserati GT2 Stradale are its wide range of options, the opportunities for customization with packages dedicated to improving performance, the quest for a bolder aggressive aesthetic, exclusive Fuoriserie content, and its specific configurations (availability varies between markets).

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO: "Maserati GT2 Stradale is a unique product, bringing together as it does the brand's greatest sporting heritage, and at the same time representing evolution of one of Maserati's most iconic vehicles, the MC20 halo car. This model intended for everyday driving was created based on the desire to offer our customers more and more in terms of technical mastery, innovation, design and emotions in road driving: on the one hand, we find sophisticated solutions reserved for models designed for track use only, the epitome of Maserati's racing DNA; on the other, we can guarantee optimal comfort paired with all the most advanced driver assistance systems. Maserati GT2 Stradale is a product that can fulfil the requirements of the most discerning enthusiasts, a new creation that expresses the brand's entire essence."

At the world premiere of the Maserati GT2 Stradale at The Quail, two other spectacular Trident cars were also present: MC20 Icona, making its North American debut, and MCXtrema, to be featured at Laguna Seca at an event dedicated to the delivery of the first model of Maserati's 'beast,' on the track.

Unveiled in June this year, the MC20 Icona is a special series created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand's return to track in the GT championships, with the unforgettable and victorious MC12. Produced in a limited edition of 20 units, in its characteristic Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale livery, the MC20 Icona is a tribute to a Maserati of the past beloved by fans of production cars with a competitive nature, the 2004 MC12 Stradale: with the 12-cylinder Ferrari-derived engine, it represented Maserati in its most extreme performance form and was created specifically for type approval in international GT competitions.

In 2024, MCXtrema is back on stage at The Quail to follow its 2023 world premiere and is preparing for another exclusive event to mark the delivery of the first of the 62 models produced worldwide – on August 18 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Made and type-approved for track use only, with its 730 hp of power and bold, refined design, MCXtrema was immediately conceived as an unconventional product: a super sports car dedicated to a selected clientele that is extremely discerning in terms of performance and technical excellence. Maserati MCXtrema is now the Italian brand's most powerful track car, an exciting vehicle car from all points of view that is destined to dictate the pace of Maserati's future, elevating its racing spirit.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. Maserati line-up includes the Grecale, the "everyday exceptional" SUV, the GranTurismo, the iconic Italian grand tourer, and the GranCabrio, the new convertible of the Trident; all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Grecale – and V6 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident brand. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand's history to adopt this solution. Today the full-electric range includes also the Grecale Folgore, Maserati's first full-electric SUV, and the latest addition, GranCabrio Folgore. By 2025, all Maserati models will also be available in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2028.

