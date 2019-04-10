Maserati Hosts Two North American Premieres at the New York International Auto Show

ONE-OF-ONE: NEW CUSTOMIZATION PROGRAM Maserati features Italian artisanal craftsmanship with the finest finishes through its ONE OF ONE customization program. Customers select from thousands of interior and exterior options to meet their personal needs and tastes. Whether it's a favorite color palette, material or design inspiration, the Maserati design team works closely with each client to create a vehicle, as unique as each person who drives it. This program exemplifies Maserati's ability to construct customized one-of-a-kind automobiles. On April 17, there will be a world premiere at the New York Auto Show as a celebrity receives the keys to their never seen before personalized ONE OF ONE Levante GTS. This program will roll out to North American dealers in the near future to satisfy the discerning tastes of clients.

2019 LEVANTE SUV WITH NEW PELLETESSUTA™ INTERIOR BY ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

Following the world premiere in Geneva, the Zegna Levante S Q4 GranSport showcases a newly designed elegant PELLETESSUTA™ interior with a bronze exterior. The supple woven Nappa leather interior was created through the pioneering research of Ermenegildo Zegna and is showcased exclusively in this Maserati Levante. The soft, luxurious, lightweight material is not only durable but brings comfort and beauty to the Levante interior. Through a longstanding partnership between Zegna and Maserati, two historical Italian companies, Maserati is the only automotive company to bring this elevated PELLETESSUTA™ interior to the market. This unique interior trim will begin arriving in North American showrooms in the Spring of 2020 on multiple models.

Every Levante is all-wheel drive and powered by a twin-turbo V6 or V8 engine designed and built by Ferrari. Taking performance to a new level, the Levante offers everything you would expect from a Maserati, from responsiveness to long-distance refinement. Levante gets its name from a wind that blows across the Mediterranean, transforming from calm to gale force in an instant. More information: https://www.maseratiusa.com/maserati/us/en/models/levante

THE 2019 MASERATI LINE-UP: GRANTURISMO, Quattroporte, LEVANTE and Ghibli

Visitors to the New York International Auto Show will also see the entire 2019 Maserati portfolio. Maserati's product range includes the powerful and refined Levante SUV, the Ghibli sport sedan, the flagship Quattroporte sedan, and the legendary GranTurismo Convertible that perfectly represents Maserati's DNA.

MASERATI

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with individual personalities which are instantly recognizable. Their style, technology and innately exclusive character, delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and remain an automotive industry benchmark. The brand's current line-up comprises the flagship Quattroporte sedan, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante - Maserati's first SUV - and the legendary GranTurismo and GranCabrio sports car. The complete range features, rear or all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety. For more information visit www.maseratiusa.com

SOURCE Maserati North America

Related Links

http://www.maseratiusa.com

