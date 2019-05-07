Maserati is the official donor of transportation for the Met Gala

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At last night's Met Gala, celebrities stunned the world with their high fashion choices, while Maserati added style to the evening as the official donor of transportation for the event. A fleet of Maserati Quattroporte sedans and Maserati Levante SUVs transported guests in elegance and comfort as they prepared for their red carpet moments.

The Costume Institute Benefit, also known as The Met Gala, is a fundraising benefit for The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The evening's co-chairs were Lady Gaga, Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Anna Wintour. The May 6th event welcomed celebrity stars, young creatives, and industry paragons alike. The gala also signifies the grand opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition, which this year is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," on view May 9 to September 8, 2019.

THE 2019 MASERATI LEVANTE AND QUATTROPORTE

Each Maserati is the embodiment of fine Italian craftsmanship with engines hand-built by Ferrari in Maranello. Maserati has a deep history of creating exquisite masterpieces that stay true to the sporty, elegant and sophisticated style. The powerful and refined Levante SUV, is the newest member of the Maserati family, while the flagship Quattroporte sedan, is the world's first-ever luxury sports sedan, with a powerful racing engine fitted to a beautifully designed sedan.

Every Levante SUV is all-wheel drive and takes performance to a new level, while offering everything you would expect from a Maserati, from responsiveness to long-distance refinement. Levante gets its name from a wind that blows across the Mediterranean, transforming from calm to gale force in an instant. For more information: https://www.maseratiusa.com/maserati/us/en/models/levante

The Maserati Quattroporte full-size sedan is available with 4 passenger executive seating and exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna silk interior and class-leading Pieno Fiore natural leather. A true grand touring sedan, it has best-in-class cargo capacity and a long wheelbase that allows all passengers to travel in the ultimate comfort. For more information: https://www.maseratiusa.com/maserati/us/en/models/quattroporte

MASERATI

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with individual personalities which are instantly recognizable. Their style, technology and innately exclusive character, delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and remain an automotive industry benchmark. The brand's current line-up comprises the flagship Quattroporte sedan, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante - Maserati's first SUV - and the legendary GranTurismo and GranCabrio sports car. The complete range features, rear or all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety. For more information visit www.maseratiusa.com

