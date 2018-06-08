Maserati Joins Cash & Rocket Tour 2018

Five Levante SUVs in GranLusso and GranSport trims in red (the official color of this unique event) are enlisted in the glamorous convoy of 40 cars. The four-day adventure unites the efforts of 80 influential women from all over the world for a single cause: raising funds and global awareness. This year, C&R Tour will support three charity projects: The Art of Elysium, Shine on Sierra Leone and Sumbandila.

"We welcome prominent figures from the worlds of fashion, cinema, music, art and business to this stunning event. Through female solidarity, our aim is to raise money for charities around the world, which will make a huge difference in the lives of many," says Julie Brangstrup, Founder and CEO of Cash & Rocket Tour and proud mother of seven.

In its fifth edition, Cash & Rocket Tour makes its debut in the United States, aiming to break the record of 1.6 million dollars fundraised in the previous event that was organized in 2015. Since the inaugural tour in 2012, Cash & Rocket has raised over four million dollars with every single cent donated going directly to the selected charities.

Among the celebrities who will drive the five Maserati SUVs from San Francisco to Las Vegas are: the American model and body activist Ashley Graham; the Californian – of Iranian origins – Stylebop.com Fashion Director Leila Yavari; the American fashion model Arizona Muse; the Russian Supermodel and Instagram sensation Lena Perminova; the Founder of Majorelle, Creative Director of Alliance Apparel and influencer from Los Angeles, Rachel Zeilic; the model, fashion designer, blogger and DJ from Spain, Gala Gonzalez; and the Spanish top model and television presenter Nieves Alvarez.

Cash & Rocket Tour 2018 Program

Following the "Gold and Glamorous" cocktail party yesterday night at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel, the convoy of red cars gets on the road today heading to Monterrey. After a lunch break, the next stop is Santa Barbara, where the participants will enjoy a yoga beach evening and will attend a dinner party, all dressed in white.

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 9th, all cars will be on display at the iconic Malibu pier. A Press Call will follow in the afternoon at Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, and the day's activities conclude with an Auction Gala Dinner at Peterson Museum of Los Angeles.

On Sunday, June 10th, Cash & Rocket Tour 2018 will arrive at its final destination, Las Vegas. The five Maserati Levante SUVs and all the other wrapped in red cars will be on display at the Encore Beach Club in the afternoon. The culminating event will be the closing party of Cash & Rocket Tour 2018 in the Encore Wynn Hotel, featuring famous DJ Kygo, with all in red outfits.

You can follow the Cash & Rocket Tour 2018 on the official website www.cashandrocket.com. For donations, please visit http://www.cashandrocket.com/donate/.

Cash & Rocket Chosen Charities

The Art of Elysium is using art as a catalyst for social change. Emerging artists in the fields of fine arts, fashion design, music, theatre and more, are engaged in its programs and share their creativity with distressed people, in special needs education centers, homeless shelters, elder care homes and hospice care facilities.

Shine on Sierra Leone currently supports nearly 500 students in Sierra Leone through programs that integrate sustainable healthcare, education, microfinance and development to ultimately create the future of an inner-dependent country.

Sumbandila is currently focused on Limpopo, the poorest province in South Africa, aiming to transform the lives of exceptional children from backgrounds of extreme poverty and help them become leaders who will one day make significant contributions to their own communities and to Africa in general.

