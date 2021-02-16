Maserati Launches Model Year 2021 Vehicles In North America With First Drive

Each of the three models have specific changes, all of which reflect the same philosophy, making these MY21 vehicles instantly recognizable. Distinctive design features include a new front grille and rear light clusters that provide a boomerang shape inspired by the 3200 GT. In each of the MY21 vehicles, these clusters feature a three-color lens as a result of using a state-of-the-art 3K injection moulding technology. The boomerang shape has black around the edge, red in the middle and clear in the bottom section.

The MIA multimedia system is powered by an Android Automotive operating system, offering a new and innovative user experience with full personalization capabilities. Integrated into this system for all MY21 models and beyond is the new Maserati Connect program that keeps the driver informed of the car's health, alerts them when the vehicle needs to be serviced, and assists in emergencies and instances of car theft. Drivers can stay in contact with their car via the Maserati Connect app or virtual personal assistant, such as Google Assist and Amazon Alexa. MY21 vehicles also feature Active Driving Assist, which has been added to the ADAS already available in the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte.

Active Driving Assist is an evolution of Highway Assist. It's a "hands-on" function intended for use on any kind of well-maintained road and, while previous versions were only usable on highways, today it is available on any well-maintained road at speeds up to 90 mph with the Adaptive Cruise Control system activated. It reduces driver fatigue and enhances active safety by allowing the car to keep itself centered in its lane and to adapt its pre-selected speed in full autonomy, employing a radar unit and a forward-looking camera, working with the EPS to control the direction of the car.

Levante

The Levante, known as "the Maserati of SUVs," features an innovative front grille with tuning fork design in the MY21 model, which is available in chrome for the GranLusso trim and Piano Black for the GranSport. The existing distinctions between trims remain unchanged. Inside, the Levante has received significant updates both in design and technology with the central display and instrument cluster. The Levante's 8.4-inch display screen has an improved resolution and graphics with a visual effect that makes it look like a single curved screen with the air vents cut into it, enabling vertical reading of the whole display. The name Maserati is also screen-printed on the back of the screen in the bottom of the display, for a three-dimensional effect.

There has also been a sophisticated change to the instrument cluster, which includes a large rev counter and speedometer (still analog but with updated graphics) on either side of a 7-inch TFT display. Much of the plastic from the previous versions has been eliminated, and replaced with real anti-glare flat glass covers over the instruments. All these changes give the instrument cluster a more high-tech look and generate a richer impression and are applied to the Ghibli and Quattroporte models, as well.

The model year 2021 Levante collection includes the Levante, Levante S, Levante GTS and Levante Trofeo.

Ghibli

In addition to the rear light clusters, the MY21 Ghibli also features an updated grille with Maserati tuning fork that is available in chrome for the GranLusso trim and a sportier Piano Black for the GranSport.

The central screen in the Ghibli, has now been enlarged to 10.1-inches with a ratio of 16:10 with high-resolution display and multi-touch functionality. The glass in the top of the display is now curved for a more elegant look, making it the first time this feature has been used in automotive design.

The model year 2021 Ghibli collection includes the Ghibli, Ghibli S, Ghibli S Q4 and Ghibli Trofeo.

Quattroporte

The Quattroporte, Maserati's flagship, also features the upgraded grille with the same GranLusso and GranSport offerings as the Levante and Ghibli, along with the enhanced boomerang-shaped lighting cluster at the rear. Additionally, like the Ghibli, this model has a new central screen, enlarged to 10.1-inches with the curved glass top. The model year 2021 Quattroporte collection includes the Quattroporte, Quattroporte S Q4 and Quattroporte Trofeo.

Trofeo Collection

In addition to the new V6 models for 2021, the Trofeo collection has been expanded to include the Ghibli and Quattroporte. Now, all three models feature a V8 engine that produces 580hp, making the Ghibi Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo the fastest Maserati sedans ever built, with a top speed of 326 km/h or 203 mph. The Levante Trofeo's maximum speed is 302 km/h or 187 mph. These vehicles also feature the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system, providing enhanced driving dynamics, greater active safety and superior performance. Both sedans have the Corsa button for a sportier driving style and Launch Control that unleashes the full amount of power from the V8 to deliver an authentic Maserati experience. In line with the other MY21 models, the Trofeo collection features the new boomerang rear light cluster and MIA system with Maserati Connect program.

Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ Woven Leather Interior Available

The soft, luxurious, lightweight Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ material is not only durable but brings comfort and beauty to Maserati interiors. The result of years of research and using thin strips of nappa leather in place of fabric yarns which are woven together and interlaced replicating the traditional method of weaving cloth to obtain a real 'fabric' from leather. This method is an example of combining new avant-garde technologies with century-old traditions to create innovation. Through a longstanding partnership between Zegna and Maserati, two historical Italian companies, Maserati is the only automotive company to bring this elevated exclusive interior to the market. This Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ interior is available as an option across all three nameplates on Gransport/GranLusso trims and GTS and Trofeo.

MC20 Prototype

A static prototype of the 2022 MC20 joined the MY21 range in Willow Springs following its highly anticipated global debut in September 2020. This new super sports car signifies a new era for Maserati, combining luxury, performance and sportiness, and features the new Nettuno engine. This V6 produces 621hp with 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque, delivering 0-100 km/h acceleration in under 2.9 seconds (0-60 miles in under 2.9 seconds) and a top speed over 325 km/h (202 mph). MC20 vehicles will begin arriving in North America this fall.

